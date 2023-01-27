Tracey Wasden

Tracey Wasden

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.

In 1896, just six years after Idaho became a state, Idaho women obtained the right to vote. Idaho was the fourth state to grant women that right. Idaho was ahead of its time.

Tracey Wasden is the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women and can be reached at traceywasden@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.