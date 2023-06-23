Deeply felt, patriotic love of country is not dead. At least not in the Southeast Idaho mine and farm community of Soda Springs. Every Fourth of July, its citizens gush forth an outsized celebration of America and time-honored ideals that still resonate here.
This year will be no exception. This small community of a few thousand anticipates it will likely double or triple in size for the weekend and its Independence Day holiday. Visitors from all over the western United States, many of whom have roots and family going back in Soda Springs’ rich history, will converge on the town just for the holiday, or as part of long-planned family reunions.
Many know Soda Springs for its unique geophysical location, called by the Shoshoni “Tosoiba,” or land of sparkling waters, the city is home to effervescent geysers and carbonated springs.
This unique geology straddles the Great Basin divide just above three major regional rivers: the Portneuf, into which Soda Creek canals discharge, the Bear River, flowing along the southern edge of town, and the Blackfoot River, whose headwaters lie in the mountains to the north.
That puts Soda Springs just a few minutes from Lava Hot Springs’ pools, Idaho’s only state-owned swimming complex. A short drive south takes you to Bear Lake, Idaho, and Bear Lake, Utah, both state parks built to showcase the mysterious blue waters of one of North America’s largest mountain lakes.
Travel north to find the Caribou National Forest, the Blackfoot River and Reservoir, and Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge, the largest hardstem bulrush marsh in North America. These features combine creating an ideal destination for fishermen, hikers, bird watchers and naturalists of all persuasions.
But easy access to these fascinating side attractions only embellishes what brings guests by the thousands to Soda Springs on the Fourth of July: the enthusiastic community spirit poured into honoring this holiday. Events, booths, sporting venues and activities for youth and adults fill the hours, seamlessly, as if a professional event management firm coordinated the entire schedule.
But not so. Independence Day, and activities this year on the Monday before, are all planned, promoted and executed by local volunteers. The Soda Springs Rotary Club has led event logistics for two decades. The Lions Club takes on cooking fantastic food for thousands in City Park. Volunteers pull off a candy-raining Mainstreet parade, conduct Fun Runs and Kids Races, and organize activities, refreshment booths, and novelty vendors in the center of town.
Even the free professional fireworks display on the evening of the 4th, preceded by live entertainment in Kelly Park, is owed to gracious donations by local businesses. The Soda Springs July Fourth is truly a community-wide, grassroots, people-driven event.
One inspiring element of the perennial celebration is selection of its “grand marshal.” This honor runs deep, reserved for individuals (sometimes couples) who have, through generosity, community-building and selfless service, dedicated lifetimes to enhancing the town’s quality of life. Some grand marshals are well-known pillars of the community. Some are silent actors who have worked behind the scenes for decades, only now to be recognized publicly for years of unsung sacrifice.
Just off stage, making the annual event safe, enjoyable and family-friendly, are dozens of heroes who deserved the day off. Local law enforcement, city employees, volunteer firefighters, hospital staff and others all step in to do what only they can do: manage large crowds and an influx of vehicles, keep interstate traffic moving, erecting safeguards that make for an upbeat and positive holiday, without lingering scars, churning out countless cherished memories.
Some might call Soda Springs’ Fourth of July a vestige of Americana past. Not so. The crowds are filled with children, families young and hopeful, and thankful, not so much for what America was, but for the America today that allows this little town to continue as a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education. He is looking forward to the local Independence Day celebration this year, which he will be enjoying for the first time with his two grade-school-age granddaughters.
