Deeply felt, patriotic love of country is not dead. At least not in the Southeast Idaho mine and farm community of Soda Springs. Every Fourth of July, its citizens gush forth an outsized celebration of America and time-honored ideals that still resonate here.

This year will be no exception. This small community of a few thousand anticipates it will likely double or triple in size for the weekend and its Independence Day holiday. Visitors from all over the western United States, many of whom have roots and family going back in Soda Springs’ rich history, will converge on the town just for the holiday, or as part of long-planned family reunions.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education. He is looking forward to the local Independence Day celebration this year, which he will be enjoying for the first time with his two grade-school-age granddaughters.

