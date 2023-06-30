Trent Clark

“Trust the People,” said Ronald Reagan. “We’re not a Democracy!” retorted the majority of Republicans recently gathered in Challis, Idaho, to decide how Idaho delegates to the Presidential Nominating Convention of 2024 will be chosen. Their answer: party caucuses.

Only once in the past 40 years have Idaho Republicans selected nominees through something other than a secure, state-run primary election. That exception was 2012, when party leaders voted to caucus in hopes of giving Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney an early boost. The gamble didn’t pay off and only one in 10 Idaho Republicans participated that year in selecting the presidential nominee.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs has worked within the Republican Party for 40 years and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

