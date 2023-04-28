“ Judge Should Avoid Impropriety and the Appearance of Impropriety in all Activities.” That standard and maintaining absolute impartiality are included in the conduct codes for all federal and state judges.
However, no code of conduct exists for members of the United States Supreme Court beyond the Constitution, which provides judges can be impeached for acts of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” and a failure to exhibit “good behavior.”
It’s wrong that our highest court, with the power to render decisions profoundly affecting the well-being of all Americans, isn’t governed by an effective judicial code.
We’ve witnessed the manipulations that stacked the current Supreme Court, one that overturned 50 years of precedent in striking down a woman’s right to control her body. The Court’s standing hit rock bottom after that, and now we have learned its most conservative member, Clarence Thomas, has been wallowing in a trough of impropriety for decades.
For 20 years, Thomas has received and failed to report lavish gifts of luxury vacations, flights on private jets and stays at an exclusive resort. The value of these yearly vacations has, at times, exceeded the judge’s annual salary. These “gifts” all came from Harlan Crow, a billionaire, GOP mega donor who met Thomas after he joined the Supreme Court. This isn’t a case of behavior with the appearance of impropriety — it smells like a hog pen.
In Idaho, the overwhelming majority of judges strive to provide an equal playing field for the parties. They follow their judicial code of ethics to “avoid both impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in their professional and personal lives,” and they steadfastly adhere to the code of impartiality.
I have played cards with attorneys and other friends for over four decades. Years ago, a participant was appointed to the local bench. He immediately quit the card game because he wanted no appearance of impropriety or favoritism on his part. That’s how seriously local judges take their responsibility when appointed to the bench.
Why should a member of the most powerful court in the land be given a pass when it comes to ethical conduct? Shouldn’t judges on the Supreme Court exhibit the highest degree of moral integrity and impartiality?
Many judges throughout America are shaking their heads at the behavior of Justice Thomas. His actions have furthered loss of respect for the Supreme Court and will impact the entire legal system until the court embraces accountability for its judges.
There has only been one effort, over 200 years ago, to impeach a Supreme Court Justice. The House passed articles of impeachment against Samuel Chase on a simple majority, but the Senate requires a two-thirds vote and acquitted the justice. Absent a voluntary resignation, it is exceedingly difficult to remove a judge from the most political court in the land.
Consider, too, that special interests recently forum shopped to enlist a conservative Texas federal judge to strip women of the availability of a proven medication to end early-stage pregnancies. The drug, mifepristone, has been available for over 20 years and is safely utilized in approximately half of all abortion procedures in the country. This “shopped” judge delivered a decision so faulty in logic and lacking scientific support that legal conservatives have eviscerated the ruling.
This Texas decision went before the Supreme Court (a contradictory holding was issued by a federal court in Washington State) and has been remanded for further action by the lower courts. The ruling ultimately shouldn’t stand, but I assume nothing these days given the political makeover that has transformed America’s highest court.
Our democracy is in trouble when political gains obtained through court manipulations conflict with the values of most Americans. As for Clarence Thomas — his impropriety has created a stench upon American jurisprudence — he should resign.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
