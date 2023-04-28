Jesse Robison

Jesse Robison

“ Judge Should Avoid Impropriety and the Appearance of Impropriety in all Activities.” That standard and maintaining absolute impartiality are included in the conduct codes for all federal and state judges.

However, no code of conduct exists for members of the United States Supreme Court beyond the Constitution, which provides judges can be impeached for acts of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” and a failure to exhibit “good behavior.”

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

Your breath? Or your obvious leftist bias in calling out Clarence Thomas while ignoring Biden? You

People have no shame.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.