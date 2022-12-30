Chuck Malloy

Critics may say that Congressman Mike Simpson, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, “caved” to Republican leadership in his vote against the $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations package that both houses of Congress approved — while selling out his Idaho constituents in the process.

It’s probably more like this: Simpson did what he had to do politically and, since the bill passed, everything he wrote in the budget bill for Idaho is there. Yes, Washington politics is messy.

Ranger11

Idaho gets 38.6 million and all the Idaho Republicans voted against it. So it is the Democrats who save Idaho from their lame brain cowardly congressmen. Somehow I get the feeling that there is little democratic about Idaho. It is machine politics.

