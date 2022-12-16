One may understandably, but unfortunately mistakenly, assume that at this point in the pandemic that federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates have run their course, and Idahoans can freely choose whether they want to vaccinate or continue with vaccinations. However, some, including those who serve in our nation’s armed forces, continue to face disciplinary actions, trouble with security clearances, lost training and advancement opportunities, or other negative consequences for choosing not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. A provision I backed requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to rescind the mandate that members of the armed forces be vaccinated for COVID-19 was included in the House and Senate negotiated National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023. This is a welcome first step in ending these types of mandates and the harm they have caused. However, the provision does not rescind the related penalties and forced separations imposed on military personnel, and we must not let up in repealing those penalties and reinstating all service members unfairly discharged.

I have written and talked considerably about my opposition to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. I continue to maintain it is a matter of individual, personal choice, and I have serious concerns about the administration’s sweeping, one-size-fits-all vaccination mandates. Therefore, I have joined numerous efforts to oppose vaccine mandates. This includes numerous actions to specifically repeal federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and related reprimands and terminations for our nation’s service members, including:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.