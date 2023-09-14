Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

September, at least in my view, is a grand month. It’s always been my favorite month of the year. Summer activities still abound, but the weather is generally stable and reasonably good. In some years, September brings a long, lovely Indian summer that may last for several weeks. The fall equinox arrives just after mid-month in September. About the only thing wrong with September is that it only has 30 days.

I wouldn’t mind if it had 50.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.