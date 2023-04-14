We live in divided times, and consensus on public policy can be hard to achieve. Legislation with strong bipartisan support is rare, which is a key reason why the Personal Privacy Protection Act (PPPA) is such an important bill.
Last year, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed the PPPA into law after it passed the state’s Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate with strong bipartisan support. The same policy was signed into law by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) after passing with bipartisan support from a GOP-controlled legislature. And last month, the PPPA passed the Indiana Senate 50-0.
This legislation is now law in 14 states and is being considered in eight more.
But a curious thing happened in Idaho: Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and other leaders killed the bill, refusing to even allow it to be presented to the public.
There is not another state in the country where the PPPA has been blocked from being considered. It’s a bad look for Idaho.
It’s also deeply disappointing because the PPPA would protect the privacy and First Amendment rights of all Idahoans — regardless of their beliefs. It would protect someone who donates to Planned Parenthood Action Fund from having their name and home address collected and publicized by a state agency, which could lead to a supporter being targeted at their home or fired from their job. Donors to Idaho Chooses Life would enjoy the same protections.
We can and should debate each other on policy issues, but as Americans, we must agree on the right to disagree.
In fact, the PPPA is supported in states across the country by a broad-based coalition of nonprofits, including the ACLU, Americans for Prosperity, Americans for Tax Reform, NAACP, environmentalists, family policy groups, LBGTQ groups, family policy councils, right to life groups and chambers of commerce.
You’d be hard pressed to name another bill that has brought together such a large and diverse coalition.
The PPPA keeps private information private and reinforces a 2021 Supreme Court decision shielding Americans’ personal information from state officials when supporting nonprofit causes. In doing so, it ensures that Idaho taxpayers won’t end up in the same unfortunate position that California’s did: on the hook for seven years of expensive and unsuccessful litigation.
The Court noted in its opinion that “hundreds of organizations” had submitted briefs in support of the holding. “Far from representing uniquely sensitive causes, these organizations span the ideological spectrum, and indeed the full range of human endeavors: from the American Civil Liberties Union to the Proposition 8 Legal Defense Fund; from the Council on American-Islamic Relations to the Zionist Organization of America; from Feeding America—Eastern Wisconsin to PBS Reno...” It is unusual for a Supreme Court ruling to include a list of supporters. That’s how significant the coalition was for this decision.
Unfortunately, leadership in the Idaho Senate apparently agree with the California Attorney General that state agencies should have unrestricted power to surveil donors to causes they dislike. On this issue, Idaho has more in common with California than states like Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah, where the PPPA has been signed into law.
Because Chuck Winder and Senate leadership have political disagreements over the tactics used by some groups, all Idaho nonprofits remain vulnerable. But they have it backwards. Their unwillingness to allow the Idaho Legislature to consider a bill that has strong bipartisan support from Americans of all stripes is the real threat to democracy.
Heather Lauer lives in Hailey and is the CEO of People United for Privacy, a nonprofit that defends the First Amendment rights of all Americans — regardless of their beliefs — to come together in support of their shared values.
