We live in divided times, and consensus on public policy can be hard to achieve. Legislation with strong bipartisan support is rare, which is a key reason why the Personal Privacy Protection Act (PPPA) is such an important bill.

Last year, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed the PPPA into law after it passed the state’s Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate with strong bipartisan support. The same policy was signed into law by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) after passing with bipartisan support from a GOP-controlled legislature. And last month, the PPPA passed the Indiana Senate 50-0.

Heather Lauer lives in Hailey and is the CEO of People United for Privacy, a nonprofit that defends the First Amendment rights of all Americans — regardless of their beliefs — to come together in support of their shared values.

