Constitutions, bicameral (House and Senate) legislatures, Governor’s vetoes, and hard-fought popular elections are all tools for governing to prevent bad ideas from becoming law. But bad ideas can make some rich, and those people are motivated to weasel around checks and balances.
In preparation for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, it might help to review the most popular “tricks for defeating the system.” Here are some already appearing in this year’s campaigns:
Poison Pills: In business “poison pills” are highly visible and designed to discourage hostile takeovers, but in politics the pills are nearly invisible in hopes the public will “swallow” them along with a far less objectionable platform designed to obscure the real objective.
The more lop-sided Idaho politics have become, the more poison pill approaches are tried. You simply advance a platform that has all the bells and whistles of die-hard MAGA conservatism, but then embed an inconsistent position that would never stand a chance on its own. An example would be Republicans who champion parental rights and educational choice agendas but, in fine print, support eliminating the free local public school that is the preferred choice of most Idahoans.
Crosses of Gold: Taking its name from the Democratic National Convention speech of Nebraska Sen. William Jennings Bryan, the speech is considered one of the most “moving and impactful” in American history. In it Bryan passionately proclaims “you shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of gold.” The fallacy is that crucifixion was never proposed. No one targeted “mankind.” Crosses weren’t being built. Gold was being promoted to back the value of paper money.
“The government doesn’t own my body” is a chant heard frequently this year. Like Bryan’s gold cross, it sounds great, inspiring, evokes emotion and is entirely meaningless. It is a slogan used to mean “give me the right to have my girlfriend abort my unwanted child” and “tell my employers they must keep paying me even if I become Typhoid Mary.” Who actually possesses title to the human body is not in question. What one person has a “right” to do to another is the in-real-life topic.
False Dichotomy: The absurd premise that, on any given issue, there are only two sides: in favor or opposed. Cabbage? Are you for it, or against it? Yellow lines on roads? Pro? Con? Life is complex and getting more so by the day. And yet politicians, especially those who doubt your ability to think and reason for yourself, will attempt to distill all issues down to a simple yes or no.
Many culture war issues of the day fail when cast as a false dichotomy, transgender rights high on that list. Gender “confusion” can be physical. There is such a thing as Klinefelter syndrome exhibited in as many as one in every 20,000 live births. The position characterized as “pro-gender fluidity” could also be “respectful of those with Klinefelter,” and extending that respect to those for whom we simply don’t know their X and Y chromosomal configuration. One size solution doesn’t fit all situations.
Something from Nothing: Also known by economists as the principle of TANSTAAFL or “there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.” All through the pandemic our politicians “helped us” by appropriating dollars not yet earned. But even government isn’t capable of making something out of nothing.
Just like the kings of Great Britain who shaved the edges of gold coins to “make more money,” the recent COVID-19 bailouts attempted to conjure money out of the air. That course of action always has, and always will, lead to the challenge we face today: inflation rising faster than wages.
Poison pills, crosses of gold, false dichotomies and giving away wealth unearned are all “logical fallacies,” to be condemned for what they are: attempts to sell a lie.
Be on the lookout for these tricks. Your vote is a shield protecting us all from having to live under the rule of bad ideas.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
