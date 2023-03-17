Trent Clark

Last year a new constitutional amendment was proposed, debated and passed. It lets the Idaho Legislature call itself into “special” session. Those opposed claimed “this will lead to a full-time Legislature.” Supporters countered, “No it won’t.” Turns out both sides were technically wrong.

The opponents of SJR 102 nearly succeeded in killing the amendment last November as it passed with barely over 51 percent. They included former Gov. “Butch” Otter who charged that “self-convening legislatures use that power a lot,” pointing to Utah. But Idaho is not Utah and not a shred of evidence proves supporters of Idaho’s amendment actually hoped to spend more time in session.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

