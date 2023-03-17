Last year a new constitutional amendment was proposed, debated and passed. It lets the Idaho Legislature call itself into “special” session. Those opposed claimed “this will lead to a full-time Legislature.” Supporters countered, “No it won’t.” Turns out both sides were technically wrong.
The opponents of SJR 102 nearly succeeded in killing the amendment last November as it passed with barely over 51 percent. They included former Gov. “Butch” Otter who charged that “self-convening legislatures use that power a lot,” pointing to Utah. But Idaho is not Utah and not a shred of evidence proves supporters of Idaho’s amendment actually hoped to spend more time in session.
The new convening authority is carefully crafted, limited to single identified issues and then only when super-majorities of both the House and Senate deem a special session needed. Now that the language is in Idaho’s Constitution, it appears unlikely the opponents’ fears will soon materialize.
Clear victory for the amendment’s supporters, right? Not quite yet. By inserting a new way to call a special legislative session, the amendment now escapes the only provision, found later in Idaho’s Constitution, that limits “extra” sessions of the Legislature to a maximum of 20 days. It is purely a fluke of how Idaho’s 1890 Constitution was written that this occurs. A minor “conforming” amendment is now needed to ensure the 20-day limit still applies to legislatively convened sessions.
Sen. Mark Harris of Soda Springs has already introduced Senate Joint Resolution 103 to perform this “conforming” amendment. The great things that Sen. Harris does for his district, one of Idaho’s largest, ranging over 226 miles from Felt in northern Teton County, to Fish Haven in Bear Lake County, could fill the rest of this column and more.
But not least among Sen. Harris’s praiseworthy traits is his desire to spend not one more minute in Boise than duty demands. He thrives among the pine-covered hillsides along Eight-mile Creek.
And that is why this small, conforming amendment must pass. For 133 years the Idaho Constitution has preserved a citizen Legislature. And having Idahoans from all walks of life, each needing to earn a living in the state, the same people who approve its rules, levy its taxes and pass its laws, has done much to keep Idaho a welcoming place to live and raise a family.
Some states have full-time professional legislators, California, Massachusetts, New York and Illinois among them. The average salary for “full-time representatives of the people” is $82,358. Conservative observers draw one conclusion: Why pay a lot more to get a product worth a lot less.
One reason for this is the rare dynamic created by citizen legislatures. In Idaho, no matter the topic of legislation, there is likely someone in the room working in that field, or with substantial experience around it. As a state, we become less dependent on lobbyists to protect our interests. Our “experts” are not ivory tower pontificators, but real-world practitioners.
It is also advantageous that our legislators truly live in their home districts. Ada County is distinct from the rest of Idaho. If 100 percent of our Legislature lived full-time in Ada County, they would struggle to appreciate the challenges of transportation, water management, energy supply and educational choice that differ dramatically across Idaho’s landscape.
An oft-overlooked advantage of citizen legislatures is the avoidance of “jargon.” Bureaucracies invent words. Sometimes it goes with being “precise,” but sometimes it’s a means to secure power. If you can speak the language of government, you can manipulate it. Needing to write laws understandable to plumbers and farmers and lawyers and school teachers ... is a good thing.
The 20-day limit on “special” sessions is one of the last Constitutional measures designed to preserve a citizen legislature. It would be a shame if 100 years from now someone asked, “Why did Idaho abandon it?” and there’s no good debate to look back on.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
