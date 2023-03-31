I have spent most of my adult life defending why I live in Idaho. My family, friends and acquaintances residing elsewhere have queried me over the years why I stay in a place they perceive as ultra-conservative. A number of them left vowing never to live here again; very few have returned.
It was never that hard for me to defend Idaho. Beyond legendary potatoes, I like wide-open, unpopulated spaces, and we have an abundance; large swaths of our beautiful state beckon.
Fishing was a passion of mine — the more remote the stream, the happier I was wetting a line. It “amused” me when I rounded a bend and found someone fishing in “my creek.” Our open country, and the warm hospitality commonly extended by compassionate, hard-working Idahoans are easy things to love.
Even though I have spent my life philosophically questioning our conservative state, I’ve also maintained a deep respect for its rugged independence. Idaho, though conservative, used to elect Democrats and Republicans who exhibited backbone and integrity. People like Cecil Andrus and Frank Church had that mix of grit and character, but I don’t think they would be elected in today’s Idaho. As an independent, that’s a sad development because having an R or D behind your name shouldn’t be the only qualification assuring election to office.
Idaho has been invaded and continues to experience troubling ultra-conservative forces. The state is currently being marketed online as a haven for extremism, and the impacts from this inflow are damaging everyday Idahoans, including our children. When will this migration of so-called “God Fearing, Liberty-Loving Patriots” end? The extremist demographic moving here isn’t improving diversity or common sense. Idaho is reportedly second only to Texas in attracting elements that want to control our lives.
Our state is in trouble when hospitals start closing their obstetrical services because doctors are fleeing the criminalization of valid medical care. Bonner Hospital in Sandpoint announced closure of their services, stating:
“Bonner General Health … will no longer provide obstetrical services. … due to loss of pediatricians, changing demographics, and Idaho’s political and legal climate around health care. Highly respected, talented physicians are leaving. Recruiting replacements will be extraordinarily difficult. In addition, the Idaho Legislature continues to introduce bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care.”
The outflow of doctors from Idaho has started, and good luck attracting new practitioners to a state that historically struggles to recruit physicians. The next outflow will likely be librarians. Why should they stick around for minimal pay when legislators introduce statutes designed to provide criminal exposure for doing their job — seriously? Last year our state made national news when angry parents carrying rifles showed up at a Coeur d’Alene High School PTA meeting.
Conservatism isn’t inherently good or bad — I’m conservative regarding fiscal matters, and while both parties seem intent upon bankrupting America’s federal government, I appreciate Idaho’s constitutional mandate to maintain a balanced budget.
Many instances exist where conservatism serves us well, but extremists are pushing the limit to another level: that of trying to impose their values upon everyone. That’s not freedom — that’s a selfish, un-American intent to assert control. Consider the situation recently in Bonners Ferry when an extremist group sought to recall the local library board and demanded that 400 books be banned from the library.
Never mind that none of the books were in the library collection. Particularly telling was the observation of Darrell Kerby (a former mayor who voted for Donald Trump) when he said, “This goes beyond any conservatism into almost Nazism where they’re trying to force their own ideas and religious concepts on everybody else. That’s not America.”
We’ve already seen the thwarted attempts by ultra-conservatives to take away the right of Idaho citizens to petition their government for needed legal reforms. These efforts won’t stop, nor will actions to deprive Idahoans of their hard-won benefits for medical insurance and treatment. The selfishness in Idaho seems to be exponentially expanding. Not all people coming to Idaho bring toxic energy, but it is clear accelerating forces are diminishing our beautiful state.
I hear from people outside of Idaho saying “holy cow” when they read of the extremism wracking our state. Similar voices echo within Idaho from people who are contemplating leaving a state they have loved living in for years.
It has become progressively more difficult to politically defend Idaho. Given the extreme demographics being recruited to Idaho, don’t expect positive change any time soon. Moderate Idahoans must continue voicing their opposition to extremism, while paying close attention when casting ballots for our political leaders.
