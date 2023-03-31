I have spent most of my adult life defending why I live in Idaho. My family, friends and acquaintances residing elsewhere have queried me over the years why I stay in a place they perceive as ultra-conservative. A number of them left vowing never to live here again; very few have returned.

It was never that hard for me to defend Idaho. Beyond legendary potatoes, I like wide-open, unpopulated spaces, and we have an abundance; large swaths of our beautiful state beckon.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

