As Pocatello makes up its mind regarding who it will send to Boise to represent it in the state Legislature, I think it is critical that our community has accurate information. For many, how a candidate feels about supporting our emergency responders is important as they decide how to vote.
I want you to know I am a strong supporter of our local law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders. In fact, my long-time support is unwavering and unassailable.
I do not want to take for granted that everyone is familiar with my record and experience with first responders. I thought it would be helpful to outline it here, because my opponent continues to make unsubstantiated claims about my record when it comes to first responders. His allegations are unsupported by facts of any kind. They are flat out wrong and untrue.
Luckily, I have the truth on my side. As long as we are starting with the truth, let’s begin with this important fact. Law enforcement and firefighters have tough jobs. They frequently deal with members of our community who are having a bad day and, to say the least, are not at their best.
I can remember trying a case a few years ago where my client was a police officer. In that trial, I put on a number of witnesses for the jury who were also police officers and co-workers of my client. They shared with the jury the good, the bad and the ugly of their jobs. During witness preparation, I was shocked at how frequently these officers were spit on, head-butted, swore at and otherwise mistreated. “It’s part of the job,” they told me. All of us have unpleasant aspects of our jobs, but few of us have to put up with that sort of behavior.
As a trial attorney, I’ve stood up for the employment rights of firefighters and police officers. Whether that involved representing them at administrative hearings or protecting their rights in court, I’ve stood with them. I’ve ensured their rights were protected so they could continue to make a living and support their families.
My law firm, Ruchti & Beck Law Offices, was the primary sponsor of Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet for four years. We were proud to sponsor that event.
As a legislator, I voted to approve critical funding appropriations totaling more than $200 million for law enforcement in 2021 and 2022. (HB 337, HB 371, HB 205, HB 750) I voted in favor of SB 1426, which appropriated over $1 million for an Endangered Missing Person Alert system.
When law enforcement requested additional money for its law enforcement training school (Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST)), I voted to support the request in the amount of $777,500. (HB 469)
I also supported HB 699, which makes communications between a first responder and a peer support specialist a confidential communication. This bill was requested by first responders and supported, in particular, by firefighters. First responders go through traumatic events in the course of their employment which take a toll on them emotionally. Many first responders prefer to speak with peer counselors about these issues.
Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other first responders deserve our support. A great way to start is to understand what their jobs require and the special challenges they experience on a day-to-day basis. They do their best, and our standards and expectations for them must be high, but so should our compassion and level of encouragement.
My support for first responders isn’t simply making speeches and posting slogans. I dig in and do the real work necessary to support them and their families.
As a legislator, my record of support for funding first responders is unassailable. As an attorney, I have fought for the employment and other rights of firefighters and law enforcement officers.
As this community’s state senator, I will continue to fight for them. They deserve our support. They have mine.
James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives who is running for Idaho Senate in the November election.
