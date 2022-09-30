Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

The GOP has a new sheriff in town and his name is Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, currently the governor of Florida, is fast emerging as the best alternative to Donald Trump to head the post Trump GOP. DeSantis is whip-smart and politically very savvy. Love him or hate him, DeSantis has both solid political chops and a deep understanding of how to govern effectively from the right. He is, in my opinion, a better facilitator for what Trump claims to stand for than Trump himself. He's Trump minus the thin skin, intellectual laziness and sullen demeanor. He's Trump with a brain.

I understand the loyalty to Trump from a large portion of the American electorate. For one thing he drives progressives crazy — almost literally. That's a good enough reason for a lot of people to love Trump all by itself. But I think that the thing that really captivated people about Trump during his politically ascendant phase was his unwillingness to ever back down. The perception among those who supported Trump then (and those who continue to support him now) is that he can not only take a punch, but that he punches back harder. A lot of people respect that in a leader. I'm one of them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.