America’s servicemembers, past and present, have shown incredible sacrifice and dedication to defending our freedom. We owe it to our nation’s heroes and their families to cut the bureaucratic red tape and continue the effort to identify and recover those who have not yet made it home. In December, I joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, in re-introducing the Bring Our Heroes Home Act, which would eliminate obstacles preventing families and caseworkers from accessing the records needed for recovering America’s prisoners of war and missing in action. As the 118th Congress begins, we are continuing to work to advance this effort.

The legislation would consolidate all records related to missing personnel within a newly instituted Missing Armed Forces Personnel Records Collection at the National Archives and Records Administration and require all government agencies to transmit any missing servicemember records to NARA. The measure would also establish an independent government office, the Missing Armed Forces Personnel Records Review Board, to identify missing personnel records, facilitate the transmission and disclosure of these records and review any decisions by federal agencies to postpone declassification. Co-sponsors include Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire; Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts; John Thune, R-South Dakota; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee; Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois; and Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota.

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

