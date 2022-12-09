Donald Trump could be remembered as one of the most successful one-term presidents in history. Historic tax cuts, unparalleled deregulation, three Supreme Court appointments, securing the border, a robust economy, making the U.S. energy independent, the list goes on.

But Trump won’t be remembered that way. Instead, he will be remembered for his abrasive personality and character flaws. Sadly, he only has himself to blame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.