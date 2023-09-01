Dorothy Moon

Republicans have never been afraid of debating the issues. Unlike the other side, which conspires to silence and censor anyone who disagrees with them, Republicans embrace the marketplace of ideas. The recent Republican presidential primary debate was a perfect example.

It was a privilege to have the opportunity to attend the first presidential debate as a guest of the RNC. The crowd was wild, and I was thrilled to see so many young engaged voters in the audience. Over the course of two hours in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, eight Republican contenders debated a wide range of pressing issues, including the Russia/Ukraine War, how much aid America should send to foreign nations, what limits the federal government can place on abortion, and what — if anything — should be done about climate change.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Trump showing up at the debates would be like

Mike Tyson showing up to fight Peewee Herman..

I mean if were still alive. There never even should have been a Republican primary....when the Biden administration has done so much damage

If they care about America, every Republican should have refused to run against Trump and backed him completely. These debates and the primary will only succeed in draining the coffers required to beat Biden. Foreign aid is a pet peeve

Of mine.....we continue to give China aid while

We have borrowed from them and owe them

Billions, that makes absolutely no sense. And

Now the Biden administration plans on a bailout of their economy. Why not just pay them the money we owe them? Giving our enemies money

In the form of foreign aid, seems very self destructive. We give over 3 billion in aid to Israel

Every year and have been my entire lifetime...

This makes no sense. American jews are the

Richest people in the world, let them cough

Up that 3 billion. Hollywood could make that

Donation and not even feel it missing. Biden

Received more than 40 million in bribes to keep

The foreign aid rolling into Ukraine, are there

Congressmen getting kickbacks from foreign

Countries to keep aid coming in? The rinos and

democrats always like to rationalize our foreign aid by saying that it's a mere 1% of our budget...

But when we are trillions in debt it makes no sense to pay Billions in interest on that debt

While giving out foreign aid like candy on a parade route. Stop the madness.

