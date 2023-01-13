"By our unpaid labor and suffering, we have earned the right to the soil, many times over and over, and now we are determined to have it." — Anonymous, 1861
Conservative Christians who do not support racial reparations somehow ignore this passage from the Book of Deuteronomy: “If a man is sold to you, he shall serve six years, and in the seventh year you shall let him go free. You shall not let him go empty-handed; you shall furnish him liberally out of your flock, out of your threshing floor, and out of your wine press” (15:12-14, slight revisions).
Forty acres and a mule denied
Following the essence of this scripture, Gen. William T. Sherman ordered, on Jan. 16, 1865, that every previously enslaved family receive 40 acres and a mule. Twenty Black ministers (mostly Baptist and Methodist) convinced Sherman that this was the Christian thing to do.
Initially, 400,000 acres along Georgia’s southeast coast were granted for this purpose. The families insisted that they themselves would govern this domain separate from whites, because “there is a prejudice against us in the South that will take years to get over.” This was an understatement for the ages.
Land grants to 1.6 million white families
A comparison between this proposed land grant and the Homestead Act of 1862 (the year of Emancipation) is more than instructive. Over the duration of the disbursements, 1.6 million homesteads comprising 270 million acres were settled. Of these claimants, only 3,500 were Black families.
Systemic racism: North and South
President Andrew Johnson, Lincoln’s successor, overturned Sherman’s order, and land-less Blacks struggled as sharecroppers, constantly cheated even under that arrangement. They were stripped of their rights and thousands were lynched. In an excruciating irony, former enslavers in Washington, D.C., were paid reparations for the loss of their human property.
Blacks in the North were denied home loans, and when they did buy homes on predatory “contracts,” property values declined in their “redlined” districts. White labor unions denied Blacks membership, and, as a result, good paying jobs were not available to them.
Wealth: 10 to 1 advantage
The result of this systemic racism is summarized in a 2020 Brookings Institute report: “Today, the average white family has roughly 10 times the amount of wealth as the average Black family. White college graduates have over seven times more wealth than Black college graduates. In fact, white high school dropouts have more wealth than Black college graduates.”
Liberal faith communities unite
It is significant and telling that the conservative Christians ignore Deuteronomy 15 and dozens of other biblical passages focusing on social justice, but liberal Protestants emphasize them. Liberal Jews and Catholics have also joined in this effort.
A wide coalition of these congregations and seminaries have sponsored webinars, produced by the Center for Reparatory Justice, Transformation, and Remediation. The goal is to pursue “national and global reparatory justice, and to take faithful action to ‘repair the breach’ as commanded in Isaiah 58:12.”
One topic in this series is “Black Maternal Health and Reparations.” (Maternal mortality among American Black women is the highest in the developed world.) Other themes are “Housing , Land, and Debt,” “The Black Farmer and Reparations,” “Reparatory Justice 101, Parts 1 and 2,” “The Interconnection of Reparations and Voting Rights,” and “The Racial Wealth Gap.”
Local and state political action
In 2008, both the Senate and the House passed a bill apologizing for slavery and Jim Crow, but the Senate bill had the proviso that no financial commitment to reparations was implied. Many people believe that issue will have to be settled by local and state government.
In 2021, $10 million in housing grants for Black homeowners was approved by the Evanston, Illinois, City Council. In the same year, $2.1 million in reparations was appropriated for descendants of enslaved Blacks in Asheville, North Carolina.
California leads the way
At the state level most progress has come, not surprisingly, in California. The Reparations Task Force has published a comprehensive report with recommendations, and it is now the politicians who will determine the structure and cost of the reparations.
Task force member Sen. Steven Bradford states: “It will never make people whole who are the descendants of slaves, but there is a debt still owed to African Americans who built this country.”
Reparations: What cost?
Some California officials are proposing that $300 billion (1 percent of the state’s GDP) be appropriated for the project. Thomas Craemer, a University of Connecticut political psychologist, contends that “the federal government is the only one that could afford the cost of reparations.” In a 2020 paper, he and other experts “estimated the cost of slavery and discrimination to Black descendants as anywhere from $12 trillion to nearly $20 trillion.”
Examples of illegal dispossession
One section of the California report focused on San Francisco, where, in 1945, a so-called “blight law” allowed the city, beginning in the 1950s, to “destroy Black communities, including shuttering more than 800 businesses and displacing 4,700 households in San Francisco’s Western Addition.”
In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce bought land on Manhattan Beach so that the Black citizens of Los Angeles could enjoy themselves just as whites did. The KKK started assaulting Blacks on “Bruces' Beach,” and, in 1924, white neighbors persuaded the Manhattan Beach Board of Trustees to approve “legal proceedings for acquisition of the land by condemnation for public park purposes.”
After three years of legal battles, the Bruces received only $14,500 for their land. In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsome signed a bill that returned the property to their descendants. They in turn sold this prime beach property to Los Angeles County for $20 million.
Precedent: Japanese reparations
California’s task force member Don Tamaki said that there was a precedent in the reparations paid to Japanese who were incarcerated during World War II. Eventually $20,000 per individual (for a total of $1.6 billion) was eventually paid out under the 1988 Civil Liberties Act. Tamaki emphasized that “the details, size and length of discrimination and oppression differ greatly in the two cases.”
A libertarian position
Libertarians generally hold that issues that involve harm to individuals should be settled in court and not by government funds. Michael Tanner, senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute, believes that there is a “very strong” case for reparations based on “400 years of mistreating African American citizens.”
While he finds that the California task force’s report is enlightening, Tammer concludes that “direct payments could raise taxes and reduce jobs, causing more harm than good.” Furthermore, he maintains that “determining who is eligible would be difficult.”
Only 38 percent support cash payments
While support for cash reparations has risen over the years, only 38 percent in a 2021 poll approved of this form of recognition for the evils of slavery. The poll was conducted by political science professor Tatishe Nteta at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She concludes that “the majority of whites” are not looking at it through a “historical lens.” Rather, they claim “that African Americans today have done little to deserve this type of compensation.”
Why not bootstraps?
This has been called the “bootstrap theory,” based on the principle of personal responsibility. Other oppressed people, for example, the Irish and the Italians, have pulled themselves out of poverty without government assistance.
I would respond that these people did not live in slavery for 243 years, and it is very difficult to pull up your bootstraps if someone is standing on your boots. The authors of the Brooking Institute report cited above are firm in their conclusion that “Blacks cannot close the racial wealth gap by changing their individual behavior, that is, by assuming more ‘personal responsibility.’”
MLK and reparations
When Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about the “promissory note” of human equality in the Declaration of Independence, he meant compensation as well as formal equality. In other words, the “bank of justice” is also a fund for reparations.
In a speech on July 30, 1967, King clearly stated: “The Negro was freed from the bondage of physical slavery, but he was not given the land to make that freedom meaningful.”
Nick Gier of Moscow taught religion and philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. He was coordinator of religious studies from 1980 to 2003. Read more on civil rights at bit.ly/3vPiVD1. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.
