Nick Gier

"By our unpaid labor and suffering, we have earned the right to the soil, many times over and over, and now we are determined to have it." — Anonymous, 1861

Conservative Christians who do not support racial reparations somehow ignore this passage from the Book of Deuteronomy: “If a man is sold to you, he shall serve six years, and in the seventh year you shall let him go free. You shall not let him go empty-handed; you shall furnish him liberally out of your flock, out of your threshing floor, and out of your wine press” (15:12-14, slight revisions).

