Two things end up being generally true when you turn 66: The first is that you’ve been a licensed driver for 50 years. The second is that you most likely entered first grade 60 years ago. In my case, this took place in Fort Myers, Florida, in 1962. The school was St. Francis Xavier, a Catholic parochial school.
For me, this was an early break. St. Francis was an academically excellent school. I have little doubt that I would be where I am now were it not for the high-quality education I received there for my first six years in school.
During the 1960s, American schools had a clear mandate to prepare the next generation of Americans for careers in science, engineering, medicine, and other professions. School work was rigorous, and your parents would hear about it if you slacked off. High marks were dearly earned.
My elementary education played out against the backdrop of the Cold War and the Space Race. Most of the country was united around the concept that, in order for our country to excel, we had to move away from a workforce that was largely tooled for agrarian and trade jobs to a more robust professional class. Farming and trade careers were still important, but we needed more scientists and engineers to get us to the moon (and beyond) before the Soviet Union. We needed people to build and program computers. We needed people capable of designing supersonic airliners.
But that was then, this is now. Currently, there is no study of which I am aware that shows anything other than disastrous outcomes for students in American public schools. The news is almost uniformly bad. We rank, depending on the study, near the back of the first world in educational outcomes and often in the middle of the developing world. Throwing more money at the public education problem has done nothing to ameliorate poor outcomes.
When I was an older, non-traditional student in college studying physics and math (circa 1990), I took a graduate-level math class from a Japanese instructor who had a reputation for being difficult. I generally liked tough instructors because high standards generally meant that you were likely to get a lot out of the course. The first day of class, he walked into the room and opened with a come-to-Jesus monologue about how unprepared American students were for advanced math. “I learned what you will attempt to learn here in high school,” he declaimed.
He then addressed a long list of what he believed to be American technological embarrassments, including space shuttles, automobiles and electronics, all of which he blamed on a poor educational system. When he was finished, he asked if there were any questions before he went on. I raised my hand and asked him what he thought of our atom bombs.
After a few seconds, he turned around and started lecturing about partial differential equations. Later, as we were all walking out of the room at the end of class, he stopped me and asked if I would come to his office.
When we reached his office, he asked me to remove my shoes and proceeded to treat me to a Japanese tea ceremony. He laughed and told me that he enjoyed the retort. He then told me something that I will never forget. “To excel, you must be unafraid.”
You can carry on all that you want about woke indoctrination and other craziness in public schools, and I’ll agree with you that a lot of it is, indeed, counterproductive to the cause of a good education. You can complain about the overemphasis on college preparation in K-12 education, and I’ll emphatically agree with you on that. And you can rail against the glut of school administrators and intractable teacher unions, and I’ll disagree with you on none of it. But, at least in my opinion, you still haven’t gotten to the root of the issue with failing schools in America: We are afraid to excel.
The operating phrase in education today, from K-12, is entitlement. Students are entitled to pass through the system whether they accomplish anything or not. If little Johnny doesn’t get algebra, it cannot possibly be his fault. A dozen additional administrators and a sizable amount of tax money are required to address the systemic failure that’s put Johnny behind the 8-ball due to no fault of his own.
Johnny’s failure can’t possibly be because he sleeps through class on the days that he bothers to show up or that he doesn’t even know what homework is; it has to be something external to Johnny’s locus of control. That’s because almost no one, from the district superintendent to the classroom teacher, has the wherewithal or righteousness to look Johnny in the eye and tell him to get to work. No one is willing to hold Johnny or Johnny’s family accountable for Johnny’s progress.
Right now, public schools have essentially no competition, which allows them to pretend that all learning issues are the fault of their stars and not themselves. A lack of competition has led to an utter lack of accountability in education, all the way from kindergarten through higher education. Since bracing students and parents about behavior and study habits is difficult, schools focus on bogus issues, like the unfairness of difficult topics, standardized exams, and homework, as a smokescreen for their own ineptitude.
It’s now been the better part of a decade since I taught my last university class. In my final years, it occurred to me that we were developing a de facto binary system of haves and have-nots in education. About 20 percent of my students were both competent and hard-working. They were going to be just fine. Most of the rest were, in educational terms, lost souls wandering the face of the earth for whom the prospects of ever paying off student loans through gainful employment were less than great.
Most public schools have lost their way. Even if they do a good job of staying out of culture wars, their standards for advancement are sufficiently low as to be useless. Show up for the minimum number of days, do the minimum amount of work, and get passed on as someone else’s problem.
One of the most disheartening and colossal recent failures of public schools occurred during the COVID pandemic, when many students were forced into remote learning despite a paucity of evidence in support of this approach. Teacher unions and the federal government played no small role in perpetuating this disaster.
From middle school on, many kids are a complex bundle of emotion, hormones, and rebellion trying to find their way. In addition to failing students academically with lockouts, schools failed them developmentally as well. It’s no small wonder that learning outcomes, already low, are now even more dismal.
As for what to do about all of this, I’m out of moves. Tough love simply doesn't fly particularly well in today’s world.
