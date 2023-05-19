Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

Two things end up being generally true when you turn 66: The first is that you’ve been a licensed driver for 50 years. The second is that you most likely entered first grade 60 years ago. In my case, this took place in Fort Myers, Florida, in 1962. The school was St. Francis Xavier, a Catholic parochial school.

For me, this was an early break. St. Francis was an academically excellent school. I have little doubt that I would be where I am now were it not for the high-quality education I received there for my first six years in school.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.