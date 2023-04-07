Kurt Liebich

The first regular session of the 67th Idaho Legislature has concluded, and the overall outcome for public education in Idaho is positive.

Our K-12 educators and staff will see increased funding, and our higher education institutions are getting much needed capital improvement dollars to maintain campus infrastructure.

Kurt Liebich is the president of the Idaho State Board of Education.

