Society is composed of mostly decent people, coping with a few demented psychopaths in the mix. In an era of easy mass communication, a new weapon has emerged: circulating personal information so widely it falls into the hands of at least one psychopath.
According to Wikipedia this weapon emerged when someone “compiled and released a dossier of personal information” online. Unauthorized sharing of documents (or “docs”) has now proven nearly always worrisome, frequently harmful, and sometimes fatal. It goes by the name “doxxing.”
As in ballistic warfare, doxxing has “hard targets,” and “soft targets.” For those who live in the public arena, fighting for hearts and minds willing to defend a Constitutional form of government, “hardening” is a given. If a thousand people malign you on Facebook, a hundred will trash your lawn, 10 will key your car, and one will find your doorstep shouting obscene epithets. You get used to it.
But the “soft targets” are the innocent, unsuspecting and most vulnerable victims: children. Widely spread information about children has proven especially damaging, as it is the most likely to trigger a real threat from spineless psychopaths preying on the weak.
The “doxxing of children” recently broke national news when a college student decided to publicly post the movements of Elon Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER private jet. Musk, the co-founder of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, whose estimated net worth is around $174 billion, had no problem publicizing his own travel. But his jet sometimes transports his kids from one city to another.
After “tweeting” that a car carrying his son was allegedly followed by a "crazy stalker" in Los Angeles, Musk told a group of journalists on “Twitter Spaces” that “you dox, you get suspended. End of story.” The student posting real-time Gulfstream movements was immediately booted from Twitter.
This prompted a flurry of questions from journalists over whether “We only protect the children of multi-billionaires?” and “Where does doxxing begin and free speech end?” When the dust settled, the student tracking Musk’s plane was allowed back on Twitter, but only after self-imposing a 24-hour delay so that “real-time” movement of children was not disclosed.
Colette Bernard writes for the website “Internet Matters” and covers child doxxing extensively. In her article “What is doxxing and how can you keep your child safe?” she identifies what content is suspect. “If you see information that identifies you, personally, by name, discloses you have children, where they live and where they might spend time, there are certain actions to take.”
Among her recommended actions: 1) screenshot or otherwise record the offending post; 2) contact the website owner, app customer service, or social media moderator to have the post pulled down; 3) delete, suspend or monitor your child’s social media and gaming accounts (as predators will first attempt contact through those channels); and 4) if concern persists, inform and consult local authorities with jurisdiction over cyber-bullying, such as local police youth and school resource officers.
The threat of doxxing goes beyond the children of multibillionaires. Last fall an online document circulated sharing information about the family of Idaho’s Republican National Committeeman, one of Idaho’s three votes on the national governing board of the Republican Party. Such high-level political positions are always targeted by crackpots and deranged malcontents.
The circulated “petition” purported to question whether a change in Idaho elector status had occurred. But local election officials objected. The documents disclosed where children were spending time, going to school, even included a street address and photo of the house where they stayed. “None of that is relevant to elector status,” was the response from my local county clerk.
The document will now be a topic of discussion at next week’s State Central Committee meeting.
Even within the “pro-family” Republican Party it is obvious a lesson can be learned from Elon Musk: Doxxing kids is NEVER OKAY. Period. End of story.
