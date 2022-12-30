Trent Clark

Society is composed of mostly decent people, coping with a few demented psychopaths in the mix. In an era of easy mass communication, a new weapon has emerged: circulating personal information so widely it falls into the hands of at least one psychopath.

According to Wikipedia this weapon emerged when someone “compiled and released a dossier of personal information” online. Unauthorized sharing of documents (or “docs”) has now proven nearly always worrisome, frequently harmful, and sometimes fatal. It goes by the name “doxxing.”

