Like many areas in Southeast Idaho, Pocatello is blessed with an extensive network of trails that spans over hundreds of miles. This extensive trail system has become a favorite for both locals and visitors alike, facilitating access to beautiful natural landscapes, outdoor pursuits and a deep connection with the environment. However, the maintenance and care of these paths requires trail users' attention and careful stewardship if we want to maintain their functionality without damaging the delicate ecosystems they pass through. In order to better understand trail stewardship and sustainable use, Sustainable Idaho reached out to local scientists Glenn Thackray and Jennifer Cornell, who emphasized erosion, trail sediment runoff and water quality issues as some of the main threats faced by Pocatello's trails.
Erosion decreases soil fertility and sends soil-laden water downstream; this can prevent streams and rivers from flowing smoothly. Once erosion occurs it is likely to happen again and can eventually lead to flooding. As trail users, it is critical that we understand the causes of erosion on Pocatello's trails. According to Geoscientist Glenn Thackray, erosion is often the result of human activity. For example, off-trail hiking and biking, inadequate drainage systems, and trail alterations can all contribute to increased erosion resulting in poor trail conditions and environmental damage. In order to prevent this Thackray stresses the importance of education on good trail use behaviors, such as sticking to authorized routes, avoiding shortcuts and adequately maintaining drainage amenities.
Trail sediment runoff can have a negative effect on local water quality. The surface water quality manager for the Department of Environmental Quality Pocatello regional office, Jennifer Cornell, reports that sediment deposition from trail erosion can decrease water quality, harm aquatic ecosystems and endanger sensitive species. To protect our important water resources, Cornell emphasizes the need to manage sediment runoff through correct trail design, erosion control techniques, and frequent trail maintenance.
Preserving the integrity of Pocatello's trail system requires a collective effort from all trail users. Here are some ways we can contribute to the sustainable management of these trails:
Familiarize yourself with hiking etiquette and sustainable trail use principles. These include knowing the right-of-way goes to hikers coming uphill, staying on the path and being friendly to others you meet on the trail. More at www.nps.gov/articles/hikingetiquette.htm.
Become involved in trail maintenance efforts. Right now, the city of Pocatello, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are working to gather information to create a sustainable regional trail system. You can help by joining their efforts to map new trails, erosion, and broken bridges. Contact Anne Butler at 208 234 6232 or email abutler@pocatello.gov Learn more at www.pocatello.gov/348/City-Creek-Trail-System.
Pocatello's trail system is a valuable asset that allows us to connect with nature, develop physical well-being and appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. This privilege, however, comes with a responsibility to protect and preserve these paths for future generations. We can ensure the long-term preservation of Pocatello's trails and the ecosystems they occupy by understanding the challenges posed by erosion and sediment runoff and adopting responsible trail use practices.
For more information on Pocatello's trails and responsible trail use, visit the following resources:
This column is authored by Easton Eddie and based on KISU Sustainable Idaho podcasts, airing weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Easton is a Biomedical Science student at Utah Tech University. This column and the podcast are sponsored by the Portneuf Resource Council, a local nonprofit that advocates for clean water and clean energy in Southeast Idaho. To learn more, go to www.portneufresourcecouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.