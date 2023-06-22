Easton Eddie

Like many areas in Southeast Idaho, Pocatello is blessed with an extensive network of trails that spans over hundreds of miles. This extensive trail system has become a favorite for both locals and visitors alike, facilitating access to beautiful natural landscapes, outdoor pursuits and a deep connection with the environment. However, the maintenance and care of these paths requires trail users' attention and careful stewardship if we want to maintain their functionality without damaging the delicate ecosystems they pass through. In order to better understand trail stewardship and sustainable use, Sustainable Idaho reached out to local scientists Glenn Thackray and Jennifer Cornell, who emphasized erosion, trail sediment runoff and water quality issues as some of the main threats faced by Pocatello's trails.

Erosion decreases soil fertility and sends soil-laden water downstream; this can prevent streams and rivers from flowing smoothly. Once erosion occurs it is likely to happen again and can eventually lead to flooding. As trail users, it is critical that we understand the causes of erosion on Pocatello's trails. According to Geoscientist Glenn Thackray, erosion is often the result of human activity. For example, off-trail hiking and biking, inadequate drainage systems, and trail alterations can all contribute to increased erosion resulting in poor trail conditions and environmental damage. In order to prevent this Thackray stresses the importance of education on good trail use behaviors, such as sticking to authorized routes, avoiding shortcuts and adequately maintaining drainage amenities.

This column is authored by Easton Eddie and based on KISU Sustainable Idaho podcasts, airing weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Easton is a Biomedical Science student at Utah Tech University. This column and the podcast are sponsored by the Portneuf Resource Council, a local nonprofit that advocates for clean water and clean energy in Southeast Idaho. To learn more, go to www.portneufresourcecouncil.org.

