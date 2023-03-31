A plaque in my submarine control room summarized Admiral Chester Nimitz’ advice to help prevent casualty or failure. The time for taking all measures for safety is while still able to do so. Nimitz said, “Nothing is more dangerous than for a seaman to be grudging in taking precautions lest they turn out to have been unnecessary. Safety at sea for a thousand years has depended on exactly the opposite philosophy.” Jared Diamond, in his book “Collapse,” describes slower moving situations. Diamond says that a society's response to environment, social, political and economic changes is one the most important factors regarding societal collapse. Dangers threaten short-term and long-term sustainability. Is Pocatello prepared and sustainable from short- and longer-term threats? What is our attitude about precautions?
Spring 2023 is a great time to consider Pocatello’s precautions for sustainability. We are reviewing and commenting on Pocatello Comprehensive Plan 2040, a 20-year plan that seeks to implement a vision for Pocatello and its people. The plan reflects the voice of residents and is the guiding document for shaping Pocatello’s future. Community planning experts say that a sustainable community uses its resources to meet current needs while ensuring that adequate resources are available for future generations. We citizens are invited to participate in the integrated, long-term planning process to protect the environment, expand economic opportunities and meet social needs.
I believe that two areas of the plan need some special attention for sustainability. The section on “complete neighborhoods” (Page 59) mentions equity and inclusivity but does not define these terms or outline action needed to have “complete neighborhoods.” Neighborhoods are not sustainable if people feel unwelcome. Some feel unwelcome now. Can the Comprehensive Plan include specific reference to inclusivity which includes acceptance and welcoming no matter what actual or perceived race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, age, marital or familial status, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity/expression people may have? The equity part can include specific goals to remove roadblocks to education, employment, housing and social interaction.
The section on “environmental sustainability” (Page 37) is weak on water resources. The plan should emphasize “putting water first” in all decision making and ensuring that water security language is included to ensure water security now and for the future. Water security is sustainable access on a watershed basis to adequate quantities of water of acceptable quality to ensure economic, human and ecosystem health. To protect the Lower Portneuf Aquifer, where 100 percent of our drinking water comes from, it is time for the community to move toward a formal "sensitive aquifer" designation.
Larry Gebhardt, Ph.D., is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing industry leader.
