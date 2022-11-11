The Peach State is one of America’s jewels, whether you enjoy waterfall hikes near Helen in the Georgia mountains or relaxing on the beach of St. Simons Island off the Georgia coast. But for the next four weeks Georgia will be hell on earth.
Georgia law objects to sending to Washington, D.C., a senator who hasn’t won a majority of the vote. But the general election on Nov. 8 produced no such winner. A Libertarian candidate drew 2 percent, leaving the Republican and the Democrat tied at 49 percent each.
As happened in 2020, majority control over the United States Senate now rests on who wins a special “runoff” election between the top two candidates. Georgia will be ground zero until Dec. 6 as the wealthiest political action committees, giant labor unions, profitable interest groups, and huge corporations all try to pivot the Senate red, or keep it blue.
This race showcases what happens when we let our politics become all about power and not about principle. And it starts with the people whose names appear on the ballot: both selected by their respective parties for celebrity advantage.
One is Herschel Walker, a former University of Georgia running back, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner who went on to 12 seasons in the National Football League. Walker is the Republican.
The other is the Rev. Raphael Warnock, minister at Atlanta’s famous Ebenezer Baptist Church, once home to civil rights legend Reverend Martin Luther King Junior. The Rev. Warnock is the Democrat.
Clearly both Warnock and Walker are Georgia-loving citizens who want to serve. But neither candidate inspires with bold visions or innovative ideas to turn Georgians free to prosper and improve their lives. Neither has a “track-record” making difficult policy decisions. Both have past histories they wish to obscure. Their “qualifying trait” was their celebrity status.
Over the next four weeks Georgians can expect to be buried in ads on social media, periodic interruptions on their favorite streaming services, spammed text and email messages, “robotic” phone calls, flashy billboards and literature drops in every doorway. It will be “saturation level” messaging.
The content of this messaging will be the blandest, most meaningless drivel possible. That is because, when influencing millions of voters, substantive back and forth takes more than four weeks. A bold message might be controversial and that would be disastrous. “Safety” will be the primary goal.
And every political wannabe in America will hope to grab a few minutes of limelight. Expect dozens of Senators and Governors, possibly even current and former Presidents, and stars of stage, screen, track and field to host rallies for their preferred candidates. Each will be pressing a two-fold message: “vote and give money.”
This race features celebrity over merit because it is about power, not principle.
The volume in this race will be deafening. That serves power. Calm and thought serve principle.
Persuasive new thinking and bold solutions will be avoided. They might advance principle, but threaten power.
And the “talking heads” waging this four-week campaign want what Georgia offers them, not, to paraphrase John F. Kennedy, what they can do for Georgia. After all, it’s about the power.
Renowned Oxford scholar and author J.R.R. Tolkien explored storylines that crystalize what he believed were universal truths. That the pursuit of power is, in and of itself, a corrupting influence was perhaps his top theme. And he observed a reasonable solution: it only becomes “about power” when those involved allow it to. We can simply choose to ignore power and stand by principle.
If you have a chance to enjoy a mural in Atlanta or dine on a bowl of shrimp and grits in Savannah, do it. The hell on earth swirling around you over the next four weeks will still be there, but it can only ruin the beauty and wonder of the Peach State if you allow it to.
