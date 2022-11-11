Trent Clark

The Peach State is one of America’s jewels, whether you enjoy waterfall hikes near Helen in the Georgia mountains or relaxing on the beach of St. Simons Island off the Georgia coast. But for the next four weeks Georgia will be hell on earth.

Georgia law objects to sending to Washington, D.C., a senator who hasn’t won a majority of the vote. But the general election on Nov. 8 produced no such winner. A Libertarian candidate drew 2 percent, leaving the Republican and the Democrat tied at 49 percent each.

