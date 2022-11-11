Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

As of Thursday morning, we're still not entirely sure which party is going to control Congress after the midterm elections. My guess is that the Republicans control the House by about 10 seats and perhaps the Senate by one. The outcome in the Senate will take some time to determine because it comes down to a runoff election in Georgia that won't happen for a few weeks.

But one thing is clear — there was no “red wave.” It was more of a red ripple. It's not what I thought would happen, but it's also not entirely surprising. The only group of politicians who can lose with a straight flush on par with the Democrats happen to be the Republicans. I'm starting to wonder if GOP stands for Gomer O. Pyle

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.