As of Thursday morning, we're still not entirely sure which party is going to control Congress after the midterm elections. My guess is that the Republicans control the House by about 10 seats and perhaps the Senate by one. The outcome in the Senate will take some time to determine because it comes down to a runoff election in Georgia that won't happen for a few weeks.
But one thing is clear — there was no “red wave.” It was more of a red ripple. It's not what I thought would happen, but it's also not entirely surprising. The only group of politicians who can lose with a straight flush on par with the Democrats happen to be the Republicans. I'm starting to wonder if GOP stands for Gomer O. Pyle
That being said, it's a disappointment, not a disaster, for Republicans. Republicans are very likely to control the House of Representatives. Republicans also made impressive gains in some very blue districts. Mike Lawler, R-New York, managed to unseat Sean Patrick Maloney, D-New York, the powerful chair of the Democratic Campaign Committee — something that has not happened for decades. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, and Brian Kemp, R-Georgia, pulverized their Democrat rivals while simultaneously distancing themselves from Donald Trump. We may see more along these lines as votes are tabulated and contests wind down in the coming days.
But be that as it may, it was not the election that many on the right were expecting. When the narrative is almost all on your side, it's difficult to explain lackluster results with anything other than terrible candidates or bad messaging. I'd make the case for both.
I think that “the least awful choice” was in play in tight races across the country. So who were the least appalling candidates? Were they Democrats — who are likely to support continuing President Joe Biden's economic and energy policies, who will continue to ignore the ongoing disaster at the southern border, who won't stand up to woke nonsense and who are soft on crime? Or are they Republican candidates — who advocate for bans on all abortions, who deny the outcome of the last presidential election, who think that Jan. 6 was no big deal and who seek to align themselves with Donald Trump?
Those are sorry choices. But that's what many Americans had. That being the case, I completely understand how reasonable people may disagree on the least awful choice. I also think that's why the elections were very tight in many places. “Least awful” is a soul-searching, gut-wrenching decision.
Despite a lackluster overall showing, there was a clear contrast between winners and losers in the GOP. The biggest winner was probably Ron DeSantis (with Mitch McConnell a close second). The biggest loser was undoubtedly Donald Trump. This may actually bode well for the Republicans down the road.
The sooner that the GOP divorces itself from Trump, the sooner it can reliably expand its appeal to swing voters. If DeSantis can continue to thread the needle in and still produce double-digit margins of victory in areas where Republicans have heretofore been unsuccessful, he'll look pretty good for running against Biden in 2024.
Contrast that with Trump, who though not on any ballot, got clocked. Trump may have gotten MAGA candidates over the top in their primaries, but most of those candidates didn't enjoy the success they anticipated in the election. Trump, IMO, was the principal reason that Republican candidates under-performed. Being aligned with Trump was a catastrophic failure in messaging to swing voters. Trump may be loved by his base, but by others, not so much.
Just like Trump likely handed the Senate to the Democrats in 2020 by attacking Republican officials in Georgia, his tease of a 2024 run in the weeks leading up to the midterms probably pushed many swing voters and moderates to support Democratic candidates.
DeSantis and Kemp, who bucked this trend and won big, succeeded in spite of Trump. Especially Kemp — who has been attacked relentlessly by Trump over his refusal to lean on Georgia elections officials to find him more votes in the 2020 election.
But the Democrats have some failures of their own. I'm sure that President Biden, despite dismal approval ratings that were a drag on Democrats across the board, will be emboldened by a softer whack in the head than anticipated. I'm sure that he'll run again in 2024. He'll double down on the policies that have made him one of the most unpopular presidents in decades to set himself up for a second term. With the GOP in control of at least part of Congress, he'll have a difficult time articulating his worst ideas into legislation, but he can still do a lot of damage.
If DeSantis can figure out a way to parley his very strong showing in Florida, essentially turning a purple state dark red, into a primary victory in 2024, he could win in the general election against Biden — perhaps easily. If it's Trump who's the GOP candidate, who knows?
There are a few things that played out under the radar during the run up to the election that I think could turn up big in 2023 and change the dynamic in Congress. The first is Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, getting thrown under the bus by Biden's recent pledge to eliminate the domestic coal industry. The same Joe Manchin who infuriated many of his constituents by casting the deciding vote in Biden's sole legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has long courted Manchin to join the Republican caucus. I think that if Manchin wants to stay in the Senate, this might be the road that he takes.
Right now Arizona is too close to call, but if Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters, both heavily endorsed by Trump in their races (for governor and the U.S. Senate, respectively) win, I would not be surprised to see Kyrsten Sinema, who would be the lone Democratic senator from Arizona, toy with moving to the right as well. Sinema is a centrist who has no love for the progressive base of the Democratic Party anyway. The writing would be on the wall should Mark Kelly be ousted by Masters.
The bottom line, at least to me, is that Republicans who can break with Trump without moving left just might have a bright future.
Associated Press and Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com.
