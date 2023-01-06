When Benjamin Franklin responded that America’s new form of government was “a republic if you can keep it,” he implied a need for constant vigilance. Laziness, it turns out, is not just the enemy of wealth, health and happiness. It is also the enemy of freedom.
Nowhere is this truer than in the language describing ideas essential for the preservation of freedom. Manipulating language to cloud meaning was the entire topic of George Orwell’s book “1984,” published during the rise of Stalin’s soviet socialism. It is from Orwell that we get modern terms like "Big Brother," "doublethink," "Thought Police," "thoughtcrime," "Newspeak" and "2 + 2 = 5."
Political labels spawn from a lazy neglect that feeds Orwellian manipulation. What does it actually mean to be a “RINO"? Is being conservative good? Who sits on the political left and what is the “right” or even the “far right” in politics? Consider a few words and how sloppy our language has become:
Conservative: At its root means to “conserve” a former system, whatever that is. At the time of the American Revolution, the conservatives were “Tories” wanting to preserve the corrupt parliamentary monarchy of King George III. In Russia today, Vladimir Putin is a “conservative” because he aspires to restore the former Soviet empire.
Liberal: Deriving from Latin for “liberty,” it was not originally the opposite of conservative. A “classical” liberal believed in the sovereignty of individuals and the moral superiority of self-government. Classic liberals created the Constitutional system that divides and checks governmental power. But the term “liberal” today has been hijacked by the very opponents of that original Constitutional system.
Right and left: Originally referred to seating arrangements during the French Revolution, where the King’s loyalists sat on the right, and revolutionaries intent on deposing him sat on the left facing the presiding officer. But today’s Biden family loyalists flatter themselves as “America’s left.”
Republican: Means any system of government not reliant on “the Divine Right of Kings.” The word comes from Latin, res publica, or “a thing of the people.” But Idaho Republican party leaders today have nothing but disdain for “the people” and seek to consolidate power in small cliques of Party loyalists.
Democrat: Originally an advocate for voting on laws that govern you, from “demos,” the “relevant people,” and “kratos,” the rules they follow. Today Democrats advocate ballot harvesting from anyone with a beating pulse (sometimes even those without), with no connection to whether the “voter” will live with the resulting laws.
Fascist: Derived from an Italian word for “bundle of sticks,” it became a nickname for axes carried by enforcers for political strongmen. It means today “government by brute force” and is used by American politicians to suggest others’ ideas lack merit and cannot win over hearts and minds, and so, therefore, must be “fascist.” Most ironically, it is now used prevalently by special interests whose last care in the world is winning over anyone’s heart or mind.
RINO: Or Republican in Name Only, once meant someone who adopts the Republican label, but doesn’t support the party, its platform or the policies of elected Republicans. Most recently, however, it has been redefined to eliminate support for elected Republicans, and to include support for platform planks inserted by very “non-Republican” special interests.
In Orwell’s “1984,” language was perverted into something called Newspeak. A character explains, “Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”
Paying little attention to politics and simply voting the “label” is a deception. What you miss will be personal freedoms disappearing, not because goons show up at your house. You’ll just wake up one day thinking you are free and find out that words to describe that condition don’t exist anymore.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
