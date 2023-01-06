Trent Clark

Trent Clark

When Benjamin Franklin responded that America’s new form of government was “a republic if you can keep it,” he implied a need for constant vigilance. Laziness, it turns out, is not just the enemy of wealth, health and happiness. It is also the enemy of freedom.

Nowhere is this truer than in the language describing ideas essential for the preservation of freedom. Manipulating language to cloud meaning was the entire topic of George Orwell’s book “1984,” published during the rise of Stalin’s soviet socialism. It is from Orwell that we get modern terms like "Big Brother," "doublethink," "Thought Police," "thoughtcrime," "Newspeak" and "2 + 2 = 5."

