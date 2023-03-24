Larry Gebhardt

In 2013, the Pocatello City Council passed a non-discrimination ordinance, Chapter 9.36.010. This action took time, some changes in proposed wording and much public testimony. Pocatello is one of seven Idaho cities that adopted ordinances prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, following several years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature to include those protections as part of the Idaho Human Rights Act. The Pocatello ordinance was challenged in a repeal vote but narrowly upheld in 2014.

The Pocatello ordinance states that no person shall be denied his or her civil rights or be discriminated against based upon his or her actual or perceived race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, age, marital or familial status, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity/expression.

Larry Gebhardt is a retired Navy captain and president of the BRIDGES Idaho refugee support organization.

