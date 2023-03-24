In 2013, the Pocatello City Council passed a non-discrimination ordinance, Chapter 9.36.010. This action took time, some changes in proposed wording and much public testimony. Pocatello is one of seven Idaho cities that adopted ordinances prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, following several years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature to include those protections as part of the Idaho Human Rights Act. The Pocatello ordinance was challenged in a repeal vote but narrowly upheld in 2014.
The Pocatello ordinance states that no person shall be denied his or her civil rights or be discriminated against based upon his or her actual or perceived race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, age, marital or familial status, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity/expression.
The ordinance has been effective. People in the protected categories have reported that they feel safer and better able to participate in the economy with jobs, housing, banking, general gathering and more.
Despite the ordinance, some harassment of Muslim people, including some Idaho State University international students, happened in the 2016-time frame. The community responded in support. Later, a welcoming resolution was proposed and voted on by the City Council in 2020. In recent months, the City Council and Mayor Brian Blad have affirmed the resolution principles that Pocatello is a welcoming community.
Nationally and in Idaho there are initiatives to isolate, shame and discriminate against minority groups in our diverse population. Idaho legislators have criticized and punished state universities for supporting students and concepts around diversity, equity and inclusion. Multiple bills have targeted the tiny transgender population in Idaho, 0.5 percent, to block trans people using bathrooms, playing in sports and receiving medical care. Protests against LGBT people reading stories to children, disruption of diversity events and parades, physical and psychological violence against Black, Jewish, Muslim and Asian people are in the news. Backlash against Black Lives Matter advocacy is reported with some aimed at preventing teaching about Black and minority history in schools. Some of this discriminatory and non-welcoming activity has happened in Pocatello in 2023
The Idaho Legislature remains inactive about including the broader nondiscrimination protections as part of the Idaho Human Rights Act. Is it time for the Pocatello community to actively and publicly reaffirm commitment to non-discrimination, welcoming and diversity? Some business, church, government and organization leaders privately affirm welcoming and inclusion principles but say that making public statements could offend some of their ‘conservative’ clients or colleagues.
Pocatello has several organizations that could consider developing a renewed inclusion and welcoming initiative. Examples include Pocatello 2Great4Hate, our Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship, the Kind Community initiative, our service clubs, the Pocatello Human Resources Advisory Committee, the ISU P.E.A.C.E. group and others. Individual thought leaders willing to commit some political capital can help.
The concept of “community conversation” about hard and difficult topics helps build mutual tolerance during the non-discrimination campaign. Some of these conversations are renewing in person and on social media. Is non-discrimination, inclusion and welcoming important?
Larry Gebhardt is a retired Navy captain and president of the BRIDGES Idaho refugee support organization.
