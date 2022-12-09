Americans are not big travelers, particularly when it comes to international travel. We have the largest economy in the world, but our vacation benefits are some of the poorest among wealthy nations. Currently less than half of all Americans own a passport, and that number was significantly lower until they were required for travel to Canada and Mexico approximately 15 years ago.
A recent president of the United States claimed he was going to make America great again. I was never sure what that meant although there is plenty of room for improvement. Our health care is the most expensive in the world, but far from No. 1 in delivery of services. America’s quality of life doesn’t make the top-20 list although it was No. 1in the world before Ronald Reagan became president. Higher education is ridiculously expensive, and we continue to mortgage away our future one quick-click trillion at a time.
Despite the negatives, there are many good things about life in America. I have dear friends from Nepal and Honduras who have become American citizens. They love this country because of the freedoms we have and the opportunities they found to prosper through hard work. Their perspective has been influenced by conditions in their native countries.
Citizens from Sweden and Canada (two top standard of living countries) aren’t likely to move to the United States because our health care system bankrupts Americans while higher education costs bury students in debt. Factor in our gun culture violence and weak employment benefits, and it becomes clear why other countries' living standards rank considerably higher than America’s.
A friend recently came from Mexico to spend two months traveling and experiencing the United States while her Ph.D. committee dissected her dissertation. We talked about the differences between our countries while she visited, and found humor in some mutual observations:
1. Americans love ice — it’s always brought at restaurants unless you ask for water without ice (it’s the opposite in Mexico and Europe).
2. If gringos dance well they probably took lessons.
3. Mexico is poor compared to the United States, but very few people live on the streets.
4. Public transportation in America is weak, but readily available throughout Mexico.
5. Everything in the U.S. costs $2.99, $4.99, $9.99 — what is it about omitting that penny?
6. The food portions in our restaurants are often gigantic, requiring boxes for leftovers. You want a box in Mexico, you pay for it, and boy do Americans love Ziploc bags.
7. Bathrooms are free at gas stations in the United States — perhaps because gas is $4.99 a gallon.
8. It’s equally possible throughout America and Mexico to find bad coffee.
9. Stray dogs rarely wander on the streets in the United States — hence a lot less poo is encountered when taking a walk.
10. Hotels and homes can have a crazy amount of pillows on the beds. Are they meant to be used as sexual props, or is there some other reason why Americans need so many pillows? I’m going out on a sexist limb here — I believe beds loaded with scads of pillows are a woman’s thing. What’s that all about?
11. In Mexico it is considered rude to bring the check before the customer asks for it while they are usually tossing the bill at you in the U.S.
Visiting other countries prompts questions and humorous comparisons. I have been lucky enough to experience diverse travel, seeing how life is lived from inside the homes of friends in various countries including Japan, Canada, Peru, Nepal, Honduras, Cuba, Hungary, Mexico and France, along with time spent in other parts of the United States. Those experiences have forever impacted my view of life and political systems.
Travel wherever you can afford within and outside of America — you may never see life quite the same if you have the chance to experience the political and economic realities found beyond Idaho’s borders.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
