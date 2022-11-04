Jim Jones

Jim Jones

During this campaign year, Idahoans have heard a great deal about how a government attorney should handle his or her job. Is the attorney supposed to call the legal balls and strikes for public officials and agencies, as Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has said? Or, is the job of representing government bodies political in nature, where the lawyer can pursue her or his political objectives?

Phil Landrum, who has served 21 years as attorney for Pickens County, Georgia, gave an object lesson on how to perform governmental lawyering during a recent legal dust-up involving election skeptics. His story appears in an Oct. 30 article in the Washington Post titled, “How one small-town lawyer faced down the plans of election skeptics.” Put the title in your browser because it is well worth reading. Landrum shows how a lawyer at the grassroots level of government can stand tall for the rule of law.

