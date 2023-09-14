Of the 193 documents housed in the University of Michigan’s on-line index of “Constitutions of the World,” none compare with the one we celebrate Sunday, September 17th, U.S. Constitution Day.
The National Endowment for the Humanities declares the United States possesses the oldest written national constitution, one that “many nations have turned to as a model for their own constitutions.”
Excluding the Magna Carta (which many scholars do), the U.S. Constitution created the first black and white blueprint for societal governance. In effect in the year 1789 (not the year signed, but the year ratified), it is 25 years senior to the next oldest constitution, Norway’s, adopted in 1814.
Originally scribed on animal skin parchment, using oak gall and iron ink, it became the first manuscript in history to be held “supreme” over any ruling office. No executive, general or legislator in America is “above the Constitution.”
It occupies this distinction while being unusually concise. At just under 8,000 words, it is the world’s 25th briefest constitution, with 87% of all other constitutions being more “wordy.”
And yet, this relatively short document serves the 3rd largest population on earth. China’s constitution tops 10,000 words, and India’s sets the world record at an encyclopedic 146,000 words.
Despite this brevity, ours is the world’s most enduring constitution. This September 17th marks 236 years since 1787, when delegates gathered and agreed to it in Philadelphia. According to a University of Chicago Law School study, during that time other national constitutions around the globe survived on average only 17 years.
There is much debate over whether the U.S. Constitution grants “more rights” than other national constitutions. That question depends entirely on what you consider a “right.”
Progressive critics of the U.S. Constitution cite deficiencies, including: (1) it doesn’t guarantee a basic minimum income, (2) it doesn’t guarantee health care, (3) it doesn’t force governments to treat men and women exactly the same, (4) it (now) says nothing on whether early nascent children can be aborted, and (5) it makes no mention of specific rights for the LGBTQ+ community.
Students of history are not surprised by these “omissions.” Early founders of the nation believed a “right” was defined “by nature or nature’s God.” Natural rights are those you would possess if stepping as the first and only person onto North America.
Thomas Jefferson, an author of the Constitution’s Bill of Rights, thought those in government should know limits to their power. He wrote in 1816 to a young attorney, Francis Gilmer, that under the U.S. Constitution, “their true office is to declare and enforce only our natural rights and duties, and to take none of them from us.”
This is a different view from the concept of “acquired rights,” rights obtained through participation in a “social contract.” An extreme example might be, “I agree to not burn down your house and protest in your yard, if you give me free health care.”
According to Chicago’s Comparative Constitutions Project, such “acquired rights” are found in various other nation’s constitutions around the world, but not in the U.S. Constitution.
In 2004 Congress took Jefferson’s admonition to “declare” the Constitution seriously. Public Law 108-477 requires Federal managers to “provide educational and training materials concerning the United States Constitution to each employee of the agency or department on September 17 of each year.” Schools receiving Federal funds must do the same for their students.
When Constitution Day falls on a Sunday, training can be provided in the week preceding or following.
Speaking to constitutionalists gathered recently in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Dr. Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation, one of America’s most revered conservative voices, sought a message of nationwide unity. He pointed to a universally shared paramount goal: preserving this unique master plan that is every American’s inheritance.
After all, Dr. Roberts added, “[Our] Constitution is still the greatest achievement in justice and ordered liberty in the history of man.”
And that is something to celebrate.
