AARP Idaho is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization representing more than 180,000 members across the state. We work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support legislation and issues that make Idaho a great place to live for everyone.

Earlier this year, during our annual AARP Idaho Day of Action at the Capitol, Gov. Little told us “if you’re not at the table of public policy discussions there’s a good chance you’re on the menu. AARP advocates are at the table and that’s important.” He’s right and throughout this past legislative session staff and volunteers worked diligently to advance legislation that would not only benefit those 50 and older but Idahoans of all ages. And while there are always winners and losers during the legislative session, there is no question Idaho’s older population benefited greatly.

Lupe Wissel is the AARP Idaho state director.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.