With apologies to Dostoevsky. Let's examine the view upward in the rarefied air of international leadership and see if we may ascertain why many of the world's leaders are, in fact, nimrods

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how little regard I (and, I daresay, others) have for many of the world’s most powerful leaders. In our country, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent the flip sides of awful, and they got elected. In many other places around the world, autocratic leaders are very hard to displace once they gain power by whatever means. I understand that a lot better. It baffles me how, in countries where people actually do have choices (like our own), leaders ascend who are far from the best that humanity has to offer. It’s perplexing. It’s also distressingly common.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Old Crow

Zelenskyy probably has bigger Swiss bank accounts than Biden with all our billions in aid.

They have already proven that some of our arms sent Ukraine have been sold to other countries,

Possibly to some day be used against Americans.

They are a corrupt country with a corrupt president......just like us. There is nothing heroic

About either douchebag president. We are as

Responsible for the war as Putin. We kept playing

The NATO card when we knew he would never tolerate any border nations in NATO. We armed

Ukraine while they bombed ethnic Russians within their own borders. Both Bama and Biden

Taunted Putin and both failed to respond to

Russian invasions into Ukraine. In another year

There won't be anything left of Ukraine and it's

Their own fault for not negotiating a peace deal.

America will be out billions, Putin will be stronger than ever and the Russian economy will be doing better than ours.

