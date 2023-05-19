Mike Garrity NEW mug (copy)

Idaho and the Northern Rockies are facing an unprecedented wave of development that is fracturing wildlife habitat, threatening water quality and seeing vastly increased logging of our national forests under the guise of “restoration” and wildfire prevention.

There is hope, however, to keep our forests standing, our wildlife healthy in secure and connected habitat, and ensure clean, cold water continues to pour from our mountain headwater streams and rivers. The Last Best Chance for the Last Best Place is the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act, which has just been introduced in the U.S. Senate as S.1531, by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and already has 11 Senate co-sponsors.

Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

