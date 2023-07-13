Dorothy Moon

The ideological chaos that has consumed California and other coastal liberal states is steadily creeping inland. California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom recently visited Boise to stump for Joe Biden and his destructive democrat policies. Gavin Newsom’s visit to Boise is a foreshadow of the fight that is to come. He and other incompetent leaders on the left will continue to come to Idaho to push their influence, take our freedoms and turn Idaho into the hellscape that they themselves live in. With politicians like Gavin leading the charge, the threat of leftism infiltrating Idaho and the rest of the nation looms large. Now more than ever, it is critical for Idahoans to rally together, fortify our defenses and take proactive measures to preserve our values, freedoms, and the Idaho way of life.

This begs the question: What is Idaho doing now to brace for this threat to our state and nation?

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

