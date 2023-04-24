Rep. Dustin Manwaring NEW MUG

Rep. Dustin Manwaring

What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?

There is much to be proud of this session, including property tax relief, expanding career-technical education (CTE) capabilities and opportunities like providing $8,000 to high school graduates to pursue in-demand careers and increasing Opportunity Scholarships for students at Idaho’s four-year institutions. We also invested in capital improvements that will benefit higher education institutions like Idaho State University and expanding the capabilities of training in the health sciences, nuclear engineering, and cybersecurity.

Dustin Manwaring is a representative for District 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.