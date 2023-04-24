What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
There is much to be proud of this session, including property tax relief, expanding career-technical education (CTE) capabilities and opportunities like providing $8,000 to high school graduates to pursue in-demand careers and increasing Opportunity Scholarships for students at Idaho’s four-year institutions. We also invested in capital improvements that will benefit higher education institutions like Idaho State University and expanding the capabilities of training in the health sciences, nuclear engineering, and cybersecurity.
Another bill in particular that I am proud of this session is Senate Bill 1120 that reformed Idaho’s liquor by the drink licensing laws. During my time in the legislature, I have watched many failed attempts to reform Idaho's liquor by the drink licensing laws. Our Idaho Constitution requires temperance and we have a quota system for liquor licenses based on municipal population. Over the decades, that system has created a real problem where some that want a license for a business cannot get one and others purchased licenses purely for speculation on the investment when it was never the intent that a state license become personal property.
The legislature has tried for many years and has been unable to solve the problem. Senator Guthrie has been working on a solution for a long time and while it was a challenge to get the legislation through the House, I was able to help on the my side of the rotunda to pass what I considered the best solution I had seen on this difficult and controversial issue. I am pleased we could pass legislation that maintains the quota system while ending the ability for speculators to buy, hold, and sell liquor licenses against the interests of other Idaho businesses.
What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I am most disappointed that we were unable to pass a bill to consolidate the March Presidential Primary Election date with the May Primary date, when all other primary elections take place in Idaho. The intent was to eliminate voter confusion with multiple primary election dates and increase participation in the May primary while saving Idaho millions of dollars of expense. And with the elimination this year of the March date to run school bond and levy elections, there is no need for the state to pay for a separate March primary.
We were successful in passing the bill that removed the March presidential primary date, but there was a technical correction needed in a trailer bill to enable the presidential primary to happen in the May election. We then worked to pass the trailer bill and it failed to pass the House State Affairs Committee. It is a disappointment the trailer bill did not pass after the initial bill removing the March presidential primary passed with strong bipartisan support.
There is no current mechanism for the parties to use the May 2024 primary for the presidential nomination process. The political parties in Idaho will now have to decide how to run their own presidential nomination process because the state cannot run or pay for the presidential primary without further legislation.
What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on several issues including municipal areas of impact and annexation procedures to promote cooperation between cities, counties and landowners and clarify that decisions regarding the establishment, modification or confirmation of impact area boundaries are the jurisdiction of the counties. The bills addressing the subject did not make it through the process this year and will require some more work to get it passed.
Data and consumer privacy is also something I am focused on. I intend to help improve consumer protections and rights to know and access the data that is being collected by large companies. This includes online child privacy protections and the most sensitive information collected like location tracking information and biometric data. I am committed to working hard to represent the people of Pocatello and to make Idaho a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Dustin Manwaring is a representative for District 29.
