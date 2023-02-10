“In a free Republic, there is no legitimate power other than persuasion.”
Few in American history prove this more convincingly than escaped slave turned F.O.A. (Friend of Abe ... Lincoln, that is), pen pal of Harriet Tubman, admired colleague of Mark Twain, claiming in his own autobiography one title of distinction, “Frederick Douglass, Orator.”
“Oratory,” notes the Encyclopedia Britannica, means “the practice of persuasive public speaking.”
And “persuade” was what Douglass did. From the moment he stepped off the train in New York, declaring himself a free man, he called out the evil of slavery. Legends of America textbooks teach that Douglass merely “changed how Americans thought about race, slavery, and American democracy.”
President Lincoln recognized Douglass’ skill at changing hearts and minds. At first, Douglass was no fan of the lanky lawyer from Illinois. But Lincoln sought his friendship and included some of Douglass’ favorite lines in his speeches at Gettysburg and his Second Inaugural.
One attendee where Douglass spoke described him: "He was more than six feet in height, and his majestic form, as he rose to speak, straight as an arrow, muscular, yet lithe and graceful, his flashing eye, and more than all, his voice, that rivaled Webster’s in its richness, and in the depth and sonorousness of its cadences, made up such an ideal of an orator as the listeners never forgot."
Deeply religious, Douglass believed faith without work was dead. His stump speeches often included this now-famous insight: “I had prayed all my life for freedom, but it remained unanswered until I prayed with my legs.”
Audiences believed Douglass because he backed every message with personal stories or lessons learned under his master’s whip. He was advertised from Washington, D.C., to Boston as the nation’s eyewitness to the abomination of slavery.
Adding credibility was his clear-eyed labeling of good and bad. He referred to one former master as “a Christian fellow as deserving of God’s grace as any, but still guilty of beastly crimes.” Even after the Civil War, Douglass admonished that “there was a right side and a wrong side in the late war, and while we should have malice toward none, and charity toward all, it is no part of our duty to confound right with wrong, or loyalty with treason.”
Douglass did not despise an America “founded on systemic racism.” Rather, he called the South’s clinging to slavery a “deviation from, betrayal of, or failure to live up to, the authentic founding principles of the United States.” In doing so, he inspired Union households to rise in defense of their own values, pledging their own lives, fortunes and sacred honor to free “fellow Americans.”
Providence College in Rhode Island recently named its public speaking program for Douglass. Program Director Iain Bernhoft says he needed a master of oratory and persuasion.
“Frederick Douglass was my main inspiration for the project,” Bernhoft said. “He is such a good writer and speaker. He is someone who combines real, deep moral indignation and righteousness in positive ways, with a fearless capacity to engage people and try to persuade them, even those violently opposed to him and everything he stands for.”
Those who contrived to take over the Idaho Republican Party last year say they want freedom. But they then closed the party to new or curious would-be participants. They name-call and ridicule all who disagree, leaving untouched any affirmative message to win over undecideds. And they demonize those attempting to persuade, labeling them traitors willing to “consort with the enemy.”
As Frederick Douglass understood, true defense of freedom is not done with coercion, intimidation or collusion. Persuasion is the only force on Earth that can win the hearts and minds of a people who, like Douglass, claim freedom as a birthright from their Creator.
