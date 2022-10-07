”Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Jesus, Matthew 25:40” Govs. Abbott, DeSantis and others are toying with them like political piñatas with no concern for their well-being.” — The League of United Latin American Citizens
“hen a stranger sojourns in your land, you shall do him no wrong. The stranger shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself” (Leviticus 19:33-34). Some have called this “radical hospitality,” and this moral imperative has been enshrined in international and American law.
Migrants are people, too
The UN Declaration of Human Rights guarantees the rights of refugees in Article 14. In 1951, the U.S. was a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention, and in 1980 Congress passed the Refugee Act. By law, the entire U.S. is a sanctuary nation.
Those who seek asylum in the US are not “illegals,” as long as they report to border officials. Even drug runners — most of them are Americans caught at border crossings — are not illegal per se; rather, they are committing illegal acts and should be prosecuted. Incidentally, our borders are not “open,” as GOP propagandists claim, and the proof is the record 2 million arrests and deportations over the past two years.
The Declaration of Independence promises people inalienable rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These are universal human rights regardless of citizenship, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religion. These apply to those who live here as well as those just coming to our shores. Refugees are of course people, too.
GOP governors dumping migrants
In early 2019, then-President Donald Trump ordered, according to Miles Taylor, former DHS chief of staff, that “the murderers, the rapists and the criminals” at the border be bused and dumped in Democratic cities and blue states. Fortunately, this order was ignored, and, besides, one wonders how DHS could have identified the miscreants. Most of us could easily pick out one New York City conman.
Three Republican governors are now following Trump’s lead. Without consulting federal agencies (who have full authority in these matters) and without alerting local officials, they, since April, have been dumping refugees in blue cities.
In May, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that about 1,500 asylum seekers be transported to Washington, D.C. Arizona officials admitted that half “expressed interest in going to New York or New Jersey, while a little under 20 percent have said they want to go to Florida.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has bused immigrants — now about 8,000 — to New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. One bus dropped off 50 in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ home. One confused mother had a 1-month-old baby with her. The immigrants were sent without any immigration guidance and without any understanding where their host families might actually be.
Human trafficking — pure and simple
The Rev. Gavin Rogers contends that “it’s really a form of human trafficking. We try to tell people to follow what’s on their asylum paperwork, get to the city they need to get to.” One immigrant shelter in Texas is now advising their client not to board the buses offered by the Abbot administration.
Without accurate asylum guidance and false promises of work at their arbitrary destinations, this is indeed human trafficking. In principle, this is no different than foreign women being promised modeling work and being forced into prostitution instead. A Texas sheriff is investigating Abbot’s stunt as a case of human trafficking.
Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro insisted that “the Department of Justice needs to investigate Gov. DeSantis for using fraud and deception to lure people out of state only to abandon them without fulfilling his false promises. Same for Greg Abbott. They’re engaging in human trafficking.”
DeSantis kidnaps Texas migrants
Admitting that Florida’s “illegals” were “just coming in onesie-twosies,” cutsie DeSantis helped Abbot by kidnapping some of his instead. DeSantis has spent over $1.6 million (twice the normal fare) to charter three planes — two sent to Martha’s Vineyard and one empty to Delaware, at least that was the original destination. It landed in New Jersey instead.
A DeSantis aide claimed that the plane was deliberately empty and it was just a trick on Biden. The aide gleefully said that the flight intended to “punk” the White House and the news media. This was proved false when six Venezuelan refugees came forward and said they were scheduled to go on the plane with the promise of asylum aid and jobs.
The fact that the planes stopped en route at a private airport in Florida owned by James Montgomerie, who supports both DeSantis and Matt Gaetz, is not going to convince a judge that the migrants actually came from Florida or that Florida taxpayers should pay for this stunt.
Two lawsuits against DeSantis
Florida Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo has filed a lawsuit against his state charging that DeSantis has misused money from a $12 million migrant transport fund. In a Massachusetts court, Lawyers for Civil Rights charge that top Florida officials “manipulated them, stripped them of their dignity, deprived them of their liberty, bodily autonomy, due process, equal protection under the law and impermissibly interfered with the Federal Government’s exclusive control over immigration.”
Perla Huerta: The human trafficker
In September, a woman named Perla, speaking broken Spanish and driving a white SUV, accosted recent refugees on the streets of San Antonio. With the promise of a hotel stay and meals, she lured 48 people to DeSantis’ scheme. We now know that Perla Huerta is a retired U.S Army Sergeant from Tampa. Her name will be added to the lawsuits mentioned above.
The migrants were given a crudely printed document promising them cash assistance, jobs, housing and schooling for their children in Boston. A map with an arrow pointing to immigrant services turned out to be a parking lot.
Welcomed to, not deported from, Martha’s Vineyard
Instead, the migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard with the obvious intent of embarrassing blue state elites. People, except for one woman featured on Fox News, welcomed them with open arms. They are now at a formerly unused military facility on the mainland where immigration officials will sort out their cases. They were not deported, as Fox News erroneously reported.
Just before midnight on the day of the refugees’ arrival, DeSantis’ press secretary tweeted a picture of the Obamas’ home on Martha’s Vineyard with the message: “7 bedrooms with 8 and a half bathrooms in a 6,892-square-foot house on nearly 30 acres. Plenty of space.”
DeSantis continues to defend his actions
DeSantis continues to defend his actions by saying that the migrants ended up in “greener pastures,” and they “hit the jackpot in the wealthiest sanctuary jurisdiction in the world.” One problem with this outrageous statement is that Martha’s Vineyard does not have any immigration facilities. Furthermore, it is not a sanctuary city, but Boston is and is fully prepared to receive refugees.
There are at least two delicious ironies in this boondoggle. First, there is a thriving Brazilian immigrant community (many still undocumented) on the island that essentially keeps it running. Second, three kidnapped Venezuelans expressed interest in joining their families in Florida. DeSantis may also receive criticism from Florida’s Venezuelan community — the largest number in the nation.
What would Jesus do?
It is significant that Jesus never mentions the sin of homosexuality; in fact, the only reference to Sodom and Gomorrah is in Matt. 10: 5-15. There he warns those who do not receive his disciples peacefully will be judged more harshly than the people of Sodom and Gomorrah.
The sins of Sodom are, according to bible scholar Michael Carden, “inhospitality, xenophobia and abuse of the poor.” I dislike the word “Sodomite,” but I use it to clearly identify, according to Jesus’ meaning, who among us are the real Sodomites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.