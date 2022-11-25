“We’re from the government and here to help you. Raise taxes temporarily and they’ll sunset when no longer needed. Lobbyists don’t write laws. Marijuana will make you free.”
And if you buy that last line, you might as well buy the whole paragraph.
Ten years ago this month Coloradans passed Constitutional Amendment 64, legalizing pot for adults over 21. As we speak, a new multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry is strategizing how to end Idahoans' long-standing love affair with functioning brain cells. An initiative to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes is gathering signatures to be on Idaho’s 2024 ballot.
Meanwhile, Pot, Inc. is courting politicians on all sides. Among liberals they tout “acid Marxism,” a belief the oppressed escape the “shackles of the oppressor” through inhaled or injected chemistry. On the right, cannabis moguls underwrite any crusade that mixes a little reefer madness with Fox News.
But while the last 10 years have proven marijuana vendors politically savvy and economically powerful, they leave in their wake neither enlightenment nor freedom.
The International Academy on the Science and Impact of Cannabis (www.IASIC1.org) has tracked the medical, developmental and societal consequences of marijuana usage since its legalization in Colorado. Their findings include:
• Slowed brain development: All the way up to age 27 the developing brain is engaged in synaptic pruning, selecting the best pathways and habits for cognitive thought. Marijuana usage can slow and even halt development.
• Psychosis: Multiple studies now show a marked spike in the mental illnesses of psychosis and schizophrenia among routine marijuana users.
• Depression and suicide: Marijuana usage is “strongly correlated” with diagnosed depression and suicidal ideations.
• Pain and opioids: Cannabis has proven a poor pain reliever, so the tendency has been to escalate to opioids for relief of pain, exacerbating an already problematic trend.
• Addiction: Cannabis use disorder occurs in 9 percent of adults and 17 percent of teens who use marijuana.
• Withdrawal: Cannabis withdrawal is reported by up to 30 percent of regular users.
• Emergency room visits: Admissions to emergency care where cannabis is involved have tripled in Colorado since 2012.
• Motor vehicle collisions: Risk of motor vehicle collision increases two-fold after smoking marijuana.
• Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome: Chronic marijuana usage is associated with intense abdominal pain and vomiting, also known as “scromiting.”
• Neonatal exposure: Long-term marijuana use can impair fetal brain development and increases the risk of stillbirth 2.3 times.
• Drug interaction: Marijuana-derived chemicals, including both THC and CBD products, can have hundreds of adverse interactions with various medications.
• Contaminants: Marijuana, even from licensed dispensaries, has been found to contain infectious contaminants resulting in death.
• Cardiovascular and pulmonary health: A study, published earlier this month in the journal Radiology, found marijuana could cause increased risk of emphysema greater than tobacco. Marijuana smoking alone is associated with a 2-fold increase in lung cancer.
• Other cancer: Studies have linked marijuana usage with an increase in testicular cancer.
Of course, when listing the costs of marijuana, it is only fair to include the benefit: It makes some salesmen and tax collectors enormously wealthy. Schemes to get rich by leaving victims mentally and physically harmed, with personal health and societal costs falling on individuals, their families, and their communities, have existed throughout recorded history. These are what we call “fraud.”
And fraud is not freedom. It is slavery to a lie.
Trent Clark is Acting Chairman of Idaho Families Inc., a nonprofit organization advocating for the interest and well-being of families in Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.