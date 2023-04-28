Rep. Steve Berch

I’ve had many memorable door knocking encounters over the years, but one in 2016 particularly stands out. A young Black woman, Alicia, answered the door. She was a student at Boise State University. I asked her about the issues important to her. She was concerned about the cost of college, low wages and not being able to afford to live on her own. But something else seemed to concern her. I asked a question I hoped might help me find out: “If I could wave a magic wand, what would you like me to make better here in Idaho?”

There was a long pause, and then she said: “I just want to be safe.”

This column was written by Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.

Red_in_Red

This guy is flat out lying. If you don't feel safe in Idaho, there's nowhere to go.

Old Crow

This whiny liberal has obviously led a sheltered life if he has never felt unsafe in public. I see what he's trying to infer......that this poor black woman feels unsafe because of all these white Republicans. I can guarantee you that she would feel even more unsafe among her own people in Chicago. There are a lot of Republicans fleeing blue states because of crime, high taxes, and general leftist lunacy....

And that begs the question....why would you liberals choose to be surrounded by us mean nasty

Republicans? True freedom awaits you in that leftist mecca of San Fransicko. You democrat trannies can wear dresses and use women's

Bathrooms and get free tampons and all the

Abortions you can handle. Just move.

Old Crow

Good lord this dude is a giant douche.

guest2368

Ah . . . a comment worthy of the full measure of respect due someone who hides behind an alias and substitutes intellect with insult.

Old Crow

Why thank you for the compliment.

