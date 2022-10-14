Fifteen incumbent Idaho legislators were defeated in the primary election in May. These sitting lawmakers lost to newbies.
Many of the challengers were from the extreme right wing of the Republican party. Most of them applied buckets of cash to amplify lies and distortions to win.
Unfortunately, that kind of campaigning is now creeping into Pocatello races. Candidates for the Idaho Senate and House-B respectively in District 29, James Ruchti and Nate Roberts, are the targets.
In his position as a leader in the Pocatello Central Labor Council, Roberts was instrumental in helping the Pocatello police officers’ union gain support and advice during contract bargaining with the city. At the time Pocatello Police Department (PPD) officers were earning 7 to 20 percent less than officers with similar responsibilities in all comparable Idaho cities.
“Nate rallied support for the PPD when the attorney negotiating for the city seemed against the department,” recalled Cory Christ, this week. “I can’t say Nate was responsible for the entire success of the negotiation,” said Christ, a city officer and police union representative at the time, “but Nate’s help was a game changer. If somebody says he would defund the police, they’re really grasping.”
In this two-year term, Ruchti has voted for funding every one of the governor’s budget requests for the Idaho State Police. He also supported a bill to get first responders, including police officers, confidential counseling when needed due to the traumatic nature of some of their work. In all he’s voted seven times in just the last two years to fund the police.
Ruchti’s partnership was the primary financial support for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet for several years. “Officers in this part of the country are very much part of the community,” Ruchti told this paper during the 2016 dinner the Pocatello law firm of Ruchti & Beck was sponsoring.
Deputy Director of the Idaho State Police, Lt. Col. Kendrick Wills, told the Journal then that he was deeply impressed by the banquet to honor officers. “We don’t see this anywhere else in the state,” Wills said. “This is fantastic.”
A person could get the impression that Roberts and Ruchti support the police. Their opponents, Senate candidate David Worley and House hopeful Jake Stevens, are spreading a very different story that is, with due respect for the challengers, a campaign lie.
Over images of Roberts and Ruchti surrounded by flames, presumably of a burning city, the challengers have added banners saying, “Idaho Families Can’t Afford Anti-Police Politicians.” Text beside the image recalls debates about law enforcement funding two years ago.
There’s more detail but I don’t want to amplify an obvious effort to mislead voters. Worley and Stevens have created a message that’s false. Their skillfully crafted fake news creates a clear impression that Roberts and Ruchti would defund the police. That message would come through loud and strong unless one knew the truth.
That truth is both Ruchti and Roberts don’t just support the police. They’ve put their support for the police into action.
My criticism here isn’t about ideology. Candidates have every right to make their case to voters about their qualifications and beliefs.
I strongly disagree, however, with the strategy of spreading disinformation. It’s immoral. It’s just plain wrong.
You may believe, as Roberts’ and Ruchti’s opponents say they do, that Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion after conception is a good law. You should know, however, the law is currently held up in court over arguments that pregnant women could die because the law’s murky language may deter needed medical care.
That fact shouldn’t be hidden, as it is by these opponents, behind the false accusation in their campaign literature that Roberts and Ruchti “Support and Voted … to allow abortions of children with beating hearts.” They’ve written campaign ads that are equally misleading on other points.
Why? Because disinformation is, tragically, effective. The radical right-wing of the Idaho GOP will have new lawmakers in Boise come January because of how well campaign lying works.
Pocatello shouldn’t send two more such right-wing extremists to Boise next year. The Legislature has too many of them already.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.
