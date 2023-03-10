On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, voters living within the boundaries of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 have the opportunity to vote to renew the supplemental levy. The supplemental levy is a renewable, voter-approved levy that generates funds the school district can use to support local operating costs. On behalf of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, I encourage voters to make it a priority to weigh in with their vote in this election.
Our community has been saying yes to this levy for more than 60 years. With their vote, Pocatello-Chubbuck community has proven year after year that it champions our local youth and highly values quality education.
Renewing the levy delivers a resounding message to district teachers, administrators, parents, and most importantly, learners. With their vote, voters have the opportunity to clearly state that you value the work the district is doing in our schools and beyond the walls of our classrooms. Renewing the levy will help to secure the essential resources needed to deliver the education our learners deserve to achieve success.
Last fall, the Board unanimously approved a series of reductions to the district’s ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers resulting in local property tax relief totaling nearly $2.4 million. In addition, the Board decreased the funding request for the 2023 supplemental levy renewal by another $2 million from $9.25 million to $8.25 million per year for two years.
These decisions demonstrate the district’s driving goal to pay it forward to the community by providing relief to taxpayers by undertaking a significant reduction at a time when families may be facing economic challenges due to inflation and other rising costs.
In 2022, the Idaho Legislature passed new legislation requiring districts to provide a detailed breakdown of funding needs. First and foremost, the supplemental levy enhances the district’s ability to bolster staff salaries and benefits, which is especially important to hire and retain highly qualified and experienced teachers. The levy contributes toward the education of more than 12,000 learners and employment of nearly 1,700 staff members, including instructional and support staff. The levy funds also support Special Education services, instructional technology, transportation, as well as day-to-day operations, including the implementation of new safety protocols and ability to provide a broad range of activities and programs. The full list of funding priorities with allocations can be reviewed at sd25.us/elections.
Because of strong community support, the district is able continue its ongoing efforts to improve and extend its tradition of high quality education. PCSD 25 has a proven track record of academic excellence. The district’s five-year graduation rate is 92.1 percent of learners, exceeding both state and national levels. ISAT results show that district learners in grades 3-8 and 10 continue to perform with proficiency above the state average in English Language Arts, Math and Science. Over the past four school years, the district has celebrated 25 academic state championships spread among its three thriving traditional high schools. PCSD 25 is a 1:1 school district, which means the district has invested funds to provide one Chromebook device for every one learner. 2021 PCSD 25 graduates earned more than $46 million in scholarship offers.
As the Chairman of the Board, I see firsthand how diligently the administration works to manage the district’s operational budget with a conscientious approach to their role as fiscal stewards of taxpayer funds. The outcome of this conservative approach is a long list of accomplishments that has prevented the district from having to ask our taxpaying neighbors to fund bonds for large facilities projects.
For example, the school district has been able to use existing School Plant Facilities monies to help fund the purchase of Downard Funeral Home and the former Allstate Building for the district’s career technical education (CTE) programs. Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus (PV-TEC) is set to open with five programs at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. The district offers 26 Career-Technical Education pathways, including 125 courses and opportunity for corresponding college credit.
Other recent improvements based on sound strategic planning include the 2021 improvements to Pocatello High School, which added ten additional classroom spaces and ADA accessibility to ninety percent of the school, among many additional benefits. These levy funds also supported the construction of New Horizon Center; the restoration of Alameda as a middle school; and increased ADA accessibility and parking lot improvements with an eye toward safety at many of the district’s schools including Franklin and Hawthorne middle schools and Chubbuck and Edahow elementary schools. The district is currently in the process of bringing its exciting five-year outdoor facilities improvement project to fruition through its Capital Improvement Program.
Thanks to strong leadership and strategic planning, our school facilities are in tremendous shape for their age because of the community’s longstanding support. Whether it comes from the Supplemental Levy or the School Plant Facilities Levy, the district recognizes that every dollar that the community spends on education is a dollar that counts.
The supplemental levy supports programs and activities that help students learn in an ever-changing world, provide quality teachers and keep our schools operating. The levy represents local funding that supports local learners.
On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, each one of us recognizes that any “yes” vote comes at a personal sacrifice. It is an honor and a privilege to serve in a community that has continually championed its youth and its public schools. If the levy passes again, the district pledges to continue an unwavering commitment to stretch every dollar as far as it will go.
We continue to be united in our commitment to the learners and families of our community to think more, learn more and be MORE TOGETHER. The levy question is a simple yes or no vote and requires a simple majority to pass. Please vote on March 14.
Jim Facer is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.