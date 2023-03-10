Jim Facer

Jim Facer

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, voters living within the boundaries of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 have the opportunity to vote to renew the supplemental levy. The supplemental levy is a renewable, voter-approved levy that generates funds the school district can use to support local operating costs. On behalf of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, I encourage voters to make it a priority to weigh in with their vote in this election.

Our community has been saying yes to this levy for more than 60 years. With their vote, Pocatello-Chubbuck community has proven year after year that it champions our local youth and highly values quality education.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.