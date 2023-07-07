The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled the use of affirmative action is unconstitutional. This doctrine, in place for decades, utilized race as one factor amongst many in determining admissions for college students. In use primarily at elite colleges (the case was against Harvard and the University of North Carolina), it was designed to reduce detrimental impacts that continue to this day against people of color in America from our history of slavery, segregation and discrimination.
People hurt by this decision are Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans. The groups projected to benefit from the ruling are whites and Asians, and as will be discussed, especially privileged caucasians.
Last year this same court eliminated a woman’s constitutional right to control her body. That right and affirmative action have prevailed for decades, but the politicization of the court through the appointment of groomed justices has upended the game.
Constitutional law was my favorite subject in law school. It’s been 40 years, but even then the potential to tilt the court toward extremism existed. However, the nomination process used to focus upon obtaining distinguished jurists (often confirmed by voice votes), not litmus test vetted conservatives or liberals. Thus, the court’s holdings tended to change slowly while respecting precedent.
That process has been shredded in recent years, and the draconian shift has produced a massive drop in public trust in the court. The dissent in the affirmative action decision observed that who sits on the court has become the guiding factor overriding constitutional principles; the court now leans further right than the Tower of Pisa.
Query how rights that have withstood four to five decades of scrutiny become unconstitutional overnight? The notion these changes are founded upon constitutional logic is an artifice mocking common sense. The fix is in.
Having read the Students For Fair Admissions decision, several issues warrant discussion. The so-called students for fairness organization was founded by a wealthy, conservative activist, and the vast majority of its funding comes from conservative trust fund donors. This special interest money — the same crap the Supreme Court legitimized in the abhorrent Citizens decision has opened the floodgates to influence peddling.
The alleged injustice claimed by the students regarding affirmative action was that Asian and white students were less likely to get into Harvard if the race of other minorities was factored into admission. Approximately 35,000 applicants apply yearly for 1,600 openings at Harvard. Fewer than one applicant in 2,000 gets into the coveted college, and the vast majority are privileged white students. Why is that so?
Harvard, along with other elite schools, has a legacy system that gives students priority if their parents are alumni or donors. Given America’s history, this favored group is predominantly white and affluent. It’s not acceptable to factor race for Blacks or Latinos, but Harvard can use preferences that guarantee affluent white students are admitted regardless of academic superiority?
Rather than decreasing discrimination, an elitist system has been boosted by the Supreme Court. The court, like many American institutions, devotes eloquent lip service to the ideal of colorblind justice but the decision’s impact is au contraire.
Why was affirmative action initiated? It came about because our history of discrimination has baked injustice into our educational system, and this inequity will never be righted absent some tipping of the scales. Slavery has long been abolished, but American schools are still heavily segregated, and our property tax system for funding primary education perpetuates inferior schooling for minorities.
The court did offer a glimmer of hope to disadvantaged minorities when it observed, “At the same time, as all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise.” Writing compelling essays may provide an escape valve to circumvent the court’s iniquitous ruling.
At its core, striving for a colorblind nation has compelling intellectual and emotional appeal, but the court’s ruling exacerbates the inequities that exist from America’s institutionalized discrimination. The myopic majority opinion ignores reality.
Our country needs to overcome its history of discrimination. Funding primary education equally for all would be a great start. Striking down efforts to right the scales doesn’t solve the problem, and the dissent correctly observed that banning affirmative action at elitist schools to further justice is equivalent to putting “lipstick on a pig.” That entrenched pig now forages upon an expanded diet of historical injustice.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
