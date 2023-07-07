The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled the use of affirmative action is unconstitutional. This doctrine, in place for decades, utilized race as one factor amongst many in determining admissions for college students. In use primarily at elite colleges (the case was against Harvard and the University of North Carolina), it was designed to reduce detrimental impacts that continue to this day against people of color in America from our history of slavery, segregation and discrimination.

People hurt by this decision are Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans. The groups projected to benefit from the ruling are whites and Asians, and as will be discussed, especially privileged caucasians.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

