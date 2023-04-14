A friend of mine recently gave me some good advice. I was struggling with a relationship. It vexed me that I couldn’t get on the same page with someone who meant the world to me. A lot of history was built into that troubling dynamic.
I was hanging out on a remote beach in Mexico with this friend, speaking about my relationship angst, when he looked at me and said, “Did you ever just think about letting it go? Why don’t you just let it all go? Stop dwelling over the past and start working on making a new beginning. You can’t change the past, but you can change the future.”
Those simple words stayed on my mind for days while I took walks on a beach containing countless specks of sand. There’s nothing like “sea” time to put your issues into perspective. You know that the ocean will continue grinding long after we are all “dust in the wind.”
I thought about my interactions with this individual and realized I was holding emotional grudges over events layered in the past. Perhaps it was time to let bygones be bygones; to recognize we all change and hopefully mature (myself included).
My friend’s simple advice was put into action, and that relationship dynamic began to change. Something frozen in concrete started thawing. Kinder words were exchanged and a new beginning is taking shape; that warms my heart.
I am fast approaching a 50th high school reunion. That seems impossible, but it is my reality. Having been asked to generate columns for the class newsletter, I have researched the energies at work during reunions.
What is striking about people’s emotions in considering whether to attend class reunions is the depth of anger harbored by many over ancient slights. There is a deep-well of retained animosity over the way people were treated during a period beset by pubescent anxiety. Many people have not been able to, “let it go”; they still hurt.
In regard to those troubling histories, I encourage everyone to work at sincerely letting go of your bad feelings or to give up unhealthy relationships if they truly are irreparable. Realize most people who were bullies as children learned cruelty at the hand of someone else. Know that cliquish behavior is fueled by insecurity and that most people eventually mature. If you were a mean child, consider extending apologies where due.
If you find yourself at a reunion or elsewhere, and you encounter someone you remember was shy or perhaps “different,” reach out and say hello. Engage in a conversation — you have no idea what richness might lie behind that shy persona.
There was a student in my high school class named Randy Owings. He passed away years ago. Randy was afflicted with severe disabilities that impacted his ability to walk and his vision. He had a quirky personality. I ran into Randy many years after graduation when he worked at a local novelty store. The place sold diverse gag gifts and other risqué items.
Randy and I never interacted in high school, but I reached out and said hello to him the first time I saw him working at that store, mentioning we attended high school together. He responded with warm recognition. Over the years we engaged in some entertaining conversations when I bought items. Randy was bright and interested in the world, and I enjoyed our banter. You never know what might ensue when walls tumble or you decide to let it go.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
