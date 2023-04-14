Jesse Robison

Jesse Robison

A friend of mine recently gave me some good advice. I was struggling with a relationship. It vexed me that I couldn’t get on the same page with someone who meant the world to me. A lot of history was built into that troubling dynamic.

I was hanging out on a remote beach in Mexico with this friend, speaking about my relationship angst, when he looked at me and said, “Did you ever just think about letting it go? Why don’t you just let it all go? Stop dwelling over the past and start working on making a new beginning. You can’t change the past, but you can change the future.”

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.