Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during a NCAA college football game against Michigan on Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on Monday amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.

 AP file photo

There probably isn’t a great deal of local interest in the Northwestern football hazing scandal that just recently cost Wildcat Coach Pat Fitzgerald his job. But there should be.

As a Northwestern alum, I’ve followed the rapidly evolving events in Evanston closely. I believe there are lessons to be gleaned from the situation for every football coach, athletic director and university president in the country, including those right here in Southeastern Idaho. And those lessons could be applicable to other sports, men’s and women’s, at all levels of athletics, including junior high and high school.

Brad Bugger of Pocatello has been observing athletics in Southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sports writer, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at 208-520-1906.

