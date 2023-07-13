There probably isn’t a great deal of local interest in the Northwestern football hazing scandal that just recently cost Wildcat Coach Pat Fitzgerald his job. But there should be.
As a Northwestern alum, I’ve followed the rapidly evolving events in Evanston closely. I believe there are lessons to be gleaned from the situation for every football coach, athletic director and university president in the country, including those right here in Southeastern Idaho. And those lessons could be applicable to other sports, men’s and women’s, at all levels of athletics, including junior high and high school.
Just a short recap for those of you who aren’t familiar with the NU scandal. Late last year, an anonymous former NU football player reported to the university that there was “hazing” going on within the football program. The university announced it was conducting an investigation and hired an outside law firm to perform the investigation.
A half a year rolled by, and then last Friday, NU issued a statement saying the law firm’s report found evidence that hazing was indeed taking place within the football program, but the investigation could not pin down exact perpetrators, nor could it determine that the coaching staff — and specifically head Coach Pat Fitzgerald — was aware of the hazing. The report did say that the coaching staff had plenty of opportunity to find out about the hazing.
In conjunction with issuing a summary of the investigation (which left out some pretty significant details — more on that later), NU said that head coach Pat Fitzgerald would be placed on a two-week, unpaid suspension and that several actions were being taken to prevent hazing in the future, including appointing a locker room monitor who did not report to Fitzgerald.
The two-week suspension of Fitzgerald was essentially a slap on the wrist, because it came before fall camp was starting and during the midst of a recruiting “dead period.” It would cost Fitzgerald about $200,000 in salary, but he makes about $5.7 million a year.
The anonymous whistleblower was apparently unimpressed. The report was released on a Friday. The very next morning, the Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper at NU, reported that the whistleblower had given the paper graphic details of the kinds of hazing that was taking place at NU. It included upperclassmen restraining freshmen athletes who were singled out for blowing assignments in practice and performing simulated sexual acts on those freshmen. This action was called “running” a player, and the head coach — Fitzgerald — would signal to the upperclassmen when a player should be “run” by rhythmically clapping his hands, the whistleblower alleged. (It’s important to note that Fitzgerald disputes these allegations)
The whistleblower also told the student paper about a hazing tradition called a “car wash,” where upperclassmen would establish a “gauntlet” of naked players blocking access from the showers. Players who wanted to exit the shower had to run the gauntlet of naked teammates to get out.
There were other unsavory details, but suffice to say, when the Daily Northwestern story hit the internet on Saturday morning, all heck broke loose. Reporters from mainstream media were tripping all over themselves to follow up on the work of the student journalists, many of them finding the “anonymous whistleblower” and interviewing him as well.
Late Saturday night — about 11 p.m., to be exact — Northwestern President Michael H. Schill, who has only been on the job since September, issued a letter to the NU community saying he may have screwed up by only giving Fitzgerald a two-week suspension. He said he was re-thinking things.
By Monday afternoon, Schill had reached a different decision: He fired Fitzgerald for cause. Schill said in a new statement that 11 current or former NU players had confirmed that hazing had been going on in the football program for many years and that some of it was sexual in nature.
Schill knew all this on Friday, when he meted out only the two-week suspension of Fitzgerald, but apparently the “feedback” he was getting after the Daily Northwestern story convinced him his two-week unpaid vacation for Fitzgerald was insufficient.
So what can we learn from all this? Here are my thoughts:
Fitzgerald was as close to untouchable as any athletic figure in the history of Northwestern. He was a two-time all-American linebacker for the Wildcats in the 1990s (the Big Ten named its annual award for best linebacker for Fitzgerald), he is the winningest coach in NU history, and he led them to their first bowl victories in history. With 17 years under his belt as head coach, he was the face of not only Northwestern football, but the entire university to many people.
He was also a poster boy for all that was supposed to be good about college athletics. His players had a 97 percent graduation rate. He was never accused of recruiting violations. He guaranteed players’ scholarships, even when they were injured. He was loyal almost to a fault to his coaches, probably keeping some assistants around too long when the program struggled in recent years.
And yet, as good as Fitzgerald appeared to all of us on the outside of the program, he apparently had a blind spot when it came to hazing. He apparently allowed some of his youngest, most vulnerable athletes to be subjected to humiliation and physical and sexual abuse. Some will argue he didn’t know what was going on in the locker room. If true, that is damning in itself, and NU President Schill noted that if Fitzgerald didn’t know what was going on, he should have.
Lesson No. 1: The head coach is ultimately responsible for everything that goes on in his or her program — be that recruiting violations, hazing, improper training or medical care, academic failures or off-campus violence. It is inescapable. NU had to swallow hard to fire Fitzgerald, despite his broad popularity and his 10-year, $57 million contract. But ultimately the university had to pull the trigger — even though some of the assistant coaches who were around during the time of the alleged hazing are being kept on for the time being. The head coach always walks the plank.
Lesson No. 2: This is 2023 and physical and sexual assault is no longer considered cool, even in a locker room of large, aggressive men who are motivated to play a physical and sometimes violent game for our entertainment. In monitoring the Northwestern message board throughout this crisis, numerous former NU football players told other posters, “You’ve never been in a locker room. You don’t know what goes on there. This type of thing goes on everywhere.”
To which I would say, I don’t care about anybody else’s locker room. The head coach at Northwestern is ultimately responsible for his locker room and this kind of behavior is not acceptable. Fitzgerald himself filmed an anti-hazing commercial for the national coaches association. Northwestern has a very clear and well-defined anti-hazing policy. If your school doesn’t have one, it better get one. And you better educate your players, your assistant coaches and your head coaches on the details in that policy. I simply can’t imagine that, in 2023, any parents of college athletes are going to be “okay” with their sons being sexually assaulted as part of an initiation process. That goes double for parents of junior high or high school athletes.
Lesson No. 3: You can call it “woke” or “liberalism” or just plain being a pansy for blowing the whistle on this kind of behavior, and you can tell me a million times I just don’t understand the “culture” of a football locker room — but this kind of behavior is never going to be “okay.”
It’s true — I’m not a football player, never have been and my only presence in a football locker room has been as a reporter or broadcaster to interview players. But you are never going to convince me, or most clear-thinking adults, that sexual abuse and other hazing activities are justified. So spare me the “woke” label that many supposedly intelligent former NU athletes were applying to this investigation and subsequent firing. To me, the term “woke” is just a lazy way to ignore the reality of a lot of situations by tossing aside the details with a label — kind of like “fake news.”
Lesson 4: I don’t know if President Schill and his NU advisers really thought they could just suspend Fitzgerald for two weeks, not release the actual investigation report and not discuss any of the details of the hazing, but if they did, they badly miscalculated the determination of the whistleblower. He went right to the media — in this case, the Daily Northwestern — and spilled his guts. Less than 24 hours later, Schill was backtracking as fast as he could.
As a former government public affairs director, I know it’s extremely painful to admit mistakes, especially when they can impact lives. But your best crisis management strategy is always the simplest — tell the truth, the whole truth, admit mistakes and talk about how you’re holding people accountable and what you’re doing to make sure those mistakes aren’t repeated. (And yes, I know, the lawyers will fight you tooth and nail on this, but you have to push back.)
Had Schill come out on Friday and talked about the specifics of the allegations and what the investigation found and hit Fitzgerald with a significant penalty (say a three- or six-month suspension), he could have saved his coaching career at NU, while also making it clear that what happened under Fitzgerald’s tenure was not acceptable. Instead, it took a student newspaper story, and the subsequent backlash, to get his attention. By then, it was too late to save Fitzgerald, who has hired an attorney and, you can bet, fully intends to get the remainder of his $57 million that he believes the university owes him.
Lesson 5: As an NU alum, I truly regret watching all this unfold. The university administration handled the issue badly and the reputation of the school has suffered because of it. I hate seeing Fitzgerald’s NU career end this way. He truly was the best thing to happen to NU football for so many years — it’s so unfortunate it ended in shame and conflict.
But it didn’t have to end this way. If Fitzgerald knew about this kind of abusive behavior, shame on him, he deserved to be fired. If he didn’t, he has no one to blame but himself for not establishing systems to make sure he knew what was going on in his locker room.
Every head football coach in America is now on notice: You are responsible for what goes on in your locker room. Every athletic director in America is on notice: If your football coach is not monitoring what’s going on, you better make sure that changes. And every university president in the nation is on notice: If you don’t want to go through the mess that Northwestern is experiencing right now, you better make sure your athletic director and coach are on top of what goes on in their locker room.
