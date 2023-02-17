Dorothy Moon

On Feb. 7, President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. In it, Biden declared war on limited government and fiscal responsibility.

President Biden repeated his calls for trillions of dollars of new federal programs, including free community college and subsidies for wind farms and so-called “green” energy.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

