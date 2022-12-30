The more I age, the faster time seems to fly by. Years evaporate away these days like teaspoons of water in Death Valley, and 2022 was no exception. The death of a dear friend at the end of 2021 prompted a year of cocooned reflection.
We all enter life with an unknown expiration date. Best to enjoy the ride by turning lows into highs — lemons into lemonade — or by utilizing whatever cliche works for you to foster a glass half-filled outlook.
Watching mainstream media delivers a steady diet of negative news. Hopefully any troubling events that occurred during the past year will lead to eventual progress.
America’s democratic system was reportedly under attack during the midterm elections. A boatload of election deniers and Trump clones were threatening to wreak havoc upon the system; virtually all were defeated.
Mainstream America rejected most candidates whose politics were founded upon election denial. That ilk of politician appears to have become an endangered species. Could it be that factual integrity, civility and normalcy are preferred by most Americans? Time will tell, but promising signs appeared on the political horizon in 2022.
Women’s rights went on a serious roller coaster ride this past year. The U.S. Supreme Court sought to turn the clock back a half century when it eliminated a woman’s constitutionally protected right to control her body. A partisan court unleashed divisive physical and legal consequences upon women that will play out for years to come.
The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has not been accepted by women surrendering to forced pregnancy. All five states (including several conservative jurisdictions) that voted upon subsequent referendums came down on the side of pro-choice, and female activism played heavily in those outcomes. As the song goes, “I am woman, hear me roar.”
On the world stage, women continue having to fight for the most basic rights. Disturbing news from Afghanistan regarding the Taliban’s campaign to forever subjugate women has been hard to digest. We needed to end that war, but it is apparent women there are paying a steep price.
The entire world (East and West) needs to bring every pressure it can upon Afghanistan to treat its women with equal dignity. Call me culturally ignorant, but I find myself asking what are men afraid of when they zealously promote disparate treatment of women? These are their mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. What gain can there be in squashing the freedom and dreams of people you purportedly love?
There is a glimmer of hope coming out of Iran where nationwide protests have erupted over abusive treatment of women. Many deaths have occurred during the uprising there as humans reach a point where they can no longer tolerate archaic injustice. That also happened in China where citizens rebelled against their government’s oppressive COVID-19 policies.
One can view the future with darkness when despots and totalitarian governments come to power — but, in the end, they all fail. The human spirit is an indomitable force — Putin is finding that out where Ukraine is concerned. China’s and Iran’s citizens have shown their governments that there is a limit to what people will endure, and women’s resistance against the Taliban will likely escalate in Afghanistan.
When it comes to making lemonade out of lemons, there are bright spots on the horizon as we enter 2023. Extremism in our politics isn’t winning many elections, women are being heard in the U.S. and abroad when it comes to opposing efforts to control their bodies and destinies, and brave humans continue standing up against totalitarianism.
I’m toasting the New Year with a glass of optimistic lemonade. If recent years are any indication, it’s likely to be another roller coaster ride, but here’s to more progress in 2023!!!
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
