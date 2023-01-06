Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

One of the reasons that I was first attracted to the guitar, decades ago, was the variety of sounds that you could get out of one. Andrés Segovia, JJ Cale, Django Reinhardt, Chuck Berry, Duane Allman, Wes Montgomery, Chet Atkins, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass all play the same instrument. That incredible palate of sonic opportunity was something that blew my mind back then. It still does.

The first music I fell in love with beyond pop and rock was classical. I know for a fact that my roommates got way tired of hearing Béla Bartók's Fourth and Sixth String Quartets at top volume on the quadraphonic system in my room.

