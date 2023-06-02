If you are pregnant and confused about your current rights to medical care in Idaho, you are not alone. Doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and lawyers have struggled to understand the many laws that now restrict medical care in our state. If trained professionals struggle to understand the ins and outs of providing care under the complex matrix of laws currently in effect, we can only imagine the burden that pregnant Idahoans and their families carry as they navigate the health system.
It is especially important for you to understand your rights early in your pregnancy, during the time that your baby cannot survive outside of your uterus. The earliest gestational age a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Idaho could offer resuscitation for your baby is 23 weeks. If you are suffering from a miscarriage, if you have an ectopic or molar pregnancy, or your baby dies before birth, you should be able to receive care in Idaho now without legal barriers as the updated Idaho Abortion Ban (called HB 374, The Defense of Life Act) signed by Gov. Brad Little on April 4 does not apply to those conditions.
Emily Corrigan, MD, FACOG, is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist practicing in Boise. Her practice focuses on emergency and inpatient obstetrics. She is the Idaho Section Chair of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is on the leadership team of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care.
Sara Thomson, MD, FACOG, is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist and United States Army veteran who has practiced in the Treasure Valley for 10 years. She has focused her practice more recently on emergency and inpatient obstetrics. She has a passion for advancing the quality and safety of reproductive health care and reducing physician burnout.
