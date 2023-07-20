Dorothy Moon

Idahoans are buzzing with excitement as renowned journalist and Republican political figure, Kari Lake, prepares to join the Idaho Republican Party at a highly anticipated event in Meridian on Friday, July 28. With a distinguished background in journalism and a passion for grassroots involvement, Lake's appearance serves as a catalyst for energizing local grassroots Republicans.

Kari Lake is a familiar name to many, having spent over two decades as a trusted news anchor, most notably in Arizona. Her career has been marked by excellence, integrity, professionalism and dedication to providing the public with accurate and balanced reporting.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

