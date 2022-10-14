My opponent, Rep. Julianne Young, voted in committee for the original language of 2020 House Bill 455, which tried to remove the requirement that people in Idaho must report their knowledge of child abuse, including child sexual abuse such as child “rape, molestation, incest, prostitution, ... human trafficking ... or other similar forms of sexual exploitation.” See Idaho Code 16-1602(1).
Under current Idaho law that has existed for years, people who have “reason to believe” that child abuse and/or child sexual abuse has occurred must report this to the proper authorities. Some people may be reluctant to make a report on a family member or may be concerned about retaliation. But current Idaho law provides extra incentive for them to overcome their reluctance and do the right thing.
If someone has “reason to believe” that child sexual abuse has occurred and does not make a report, then that person is guilty of a misdemeanor and can be sentenced to jail. In a situation where witnesses have not reported the child sexual abuse as required and are still reluctant to testify, prosecutors can offer to reduce the sentences of previously non-reporting witnesses in order to obtain their cooperation.
By decreasing this incentive to report child sexual abuse and by decreasing this incentive to testify against pedophiles, HB 455 certainly would have protected pedophiles and child abusers by making it harder to prosecute them.
Julianne Young has spent years defending her vote in support of HB 455. In a video that has remained on her Facebook page for almost two years now, found at fb.watch/g9hziZFrLY, Young lied when she said that the requirement to report child abuse and child sexual abuse has never been enforced. Young’s lie was easy to disprove after I was able to identify at least several cases where people in Idaho were charged with not reporting harm to children.
In fact, Young admitted her lie in a Facebook post, found at tinyurl.com/my7mh, when she wrote, “I will admit that I did not comb through court records to prove or disprove this. However, it appears that my opponent has done some digging and found that there are ... instances in recent years where people have been criminalized for failure to report.” Despite admitting this lie, Young has refused to stop the dissemination of her lie and has allowed this video to remain on her Facebook page.
What is worse than this admitted lie, however, is another of Young’s lies. In her video, Young uses the word “suspects,” such as when she says, “Current Idaho law mandates that anyone who suspects child abuse report that abuse.” The word “suspect” is not found in this law, nor any other word that is similar.
The wording the law uses is “reason to believe.” “Reason to believe” does not mean “suspect” or anything else that is so flimsy. In Idaho, people will not be prosecuted for worrying that maybe their neighbor or relative sexually abused a child when they have no evidence or no solid reasons to support that conjecture.
I certainly condemn any sexualization of children, and I believe that laws should be passed to make it easier — not harder — to prosecute pedophiles and child abusers. If you have this same belief, I encourage you to vote for me in November. If you believe that laws like HB 455 should be passed that make it harder to prosecute pedophiles and child abusers, I invite you to vote instead for Young.
Travis Oler is a U.S. Army veteran and a fifth-generation member of an Idaho farm family. He is a candidate for the Idaho House of Representatives, Seat 30B, for Bingham County and Butte County.
