Travis Oler

Travis Oler 

My opponent, Rep. Julianne Young, voted in committee for the original language of 2020 House Bill 455, which tried to remove the requirement that people in Idaho must report their knowledge of child abuse, including child sexual abuse such as child “rape, molestation, incest, prostitution, ... human trafficking ... or other similar forms of sexual exploitation.” See Idaho Code 16-1602(1).

Under current Idaho law that has existed for years, people who have “reason to believe” that child abuse and/or child sexual abuse has occurred must report this to the proper authorities. Some people may be reluctant to make a report on a family member or may be concerned about retaliation. But current Idaho law provides extra incentive for them to overcome their reluctance and do the right thing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.