Trent Clark

Trent Clark

Most reports on the Challis mid-year meeting of Idaho’s Republican State Central Committee called it “conservative” or even “extreme conservative.” That labeling is wrong. Yes, a few “conservatives” were there, but we no longer make the decisions.

At least in this century, and likely the next one to come, American “conservatism” is a movement owing its origins and meaning to one seminal work published in 1960, Barry Goldwater’s “Conscience of a Conservative,” ghost-written by Brent Bozell Jr.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs has worked within the Republican Party for 40 years and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.