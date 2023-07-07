Most reports on the Challis mid-year meeting of Idaho’s Republican State Central Committee called it “conservative” or even “extreme conservative.” That labeling is wrong. Yes, a few “conservatives” were there, but we no longer make the decisions.
At least in this century, and likely the next one to come, American “conservatism” is a movement owing its origins and meaning to one seminal work published in 1960, Barry Goldwater’s “Conscience of a Conservative,” ghost-written by Brent Bozell Jr.
Instaread.co describes “Conscience” as “an essential read for anyone looking to understand the roots of the conservative movement in the USA.” It is hailed as “influential” by celebrities ranging from Ronald Reagan to Tucker Carlson. Mike Huckabee calls it “the handbook of what it means to be conservative,” and Hillsdale College’s Burt Folsom dubbed it “the book that changed all our lives.”
But the definition of “conservative” advanced in “Conscience” doesn’t describe the mindset, leadership style or direction of the current majority running Idaho’s GOP. Here is why:
“Conservatives” believe rules, to be valid, should be rooted in “natural law.” It is the fundamental premise behind “limited government,” that laws must flow only in defense of natural rights.
Political parties have a “natural law” purpose and power that comes from it. Since the days of Hamilton and Jefferson, a party’s strength derived from hard work — the work of connecting people, mobilizing them, coalescing a majority to support a winning ticket with shared values.
That power can even purge the unfaithful. Republicans who supported Roosevelt’s New Deal soon found their party “voted with their backsides.” A “New Deal” Republican found no campaign volunteers, no one willing to canvas precincts, no network to get them elected. They didn’t survive.
But the current Idaho GOP leadership disconnects party power from work, not realizing work is what, under natural law, gives parties power. They prefer to govern by fiat and write rules forcing compliance with an increasingly inward-looking “platform.” Coming out of Challis the party now “purges” through threat and intimidation: do what we say or be censured, de-platformed or “RINO-ized.”
“Conservatives” believe in the individual. Faith in a person’s ability to govern themself is why conservatives don’t seek “bigger government.” The current GOP leadership distrusts individuals. “Do you want to be governed by someone who watches MSNBC?” they ask.
They don’t even trust Republicans to choose their own candidates. They want the benefits of being a “party,” but covet endorsing in primaries like chambers of commerce or union halls.
“Conservatives” support healthy inquisitive minds, knowing the ability to reason underscores the validity of self-government. Idaho’s GOP leaders voted first in Challis to allow medical marijuana, then to allow recreational marijuana, and now have a platform that not only fails to oppose routine illegal drug use but is silent on whether it is okay to sell these poisons to Idaho’s youth.
In fairness, they’ll say they’re not for “legalization.” They just don’t support “criminalization,” making their position on drug use identical to that of the Biden Administration.
“Conservatives” walk their talk of limited government. Republicans have previously avoided placing too much power in the hands of a small “super-empowered” bureau of senior party leaders. Under the Challis rules, a panel of 15 now controls which counties send delegates to conventions for free, and which must first fork over thousands in political donations.
“Conservatives” believe government closest to the people governs best. The Challis crowd of “state” leaders micromanaged the bylaws of every county and every legislative district.
Lastly, “conservatives” are fiscally tight with taxpayer money. The Challis crowd “demanded” Idaho taxpayers fund two partisan primaries in 2024, one in March and another in May, totaling nearly $8 million redistributed from all taxpayers to benefit just Party activists.
To paraphrase Texas Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, “I have labored in the Party with conservatives, I know conservatives, conservatives are my peeps. Madam Chairwoman, these are no conservatives.”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs has worked within the Republican Party for 40 years and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
